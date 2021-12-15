Chamber plans annual dinner Feb. 3

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and the guest speaker will be former White Hall Football Coach Bobby Bolding, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"Before recently announcing his retirement from coaching, Coach Bolding took this year's White Hall Bulldog football team to the 5A State Championship game. Coach Bolding is the second coach in the state of Arkansas to take three programs (Pine Bluff, White Hall, Stuttgart) to state and he will speak on what it takes to build a winning team," according to the newsletter.

Annual dinner tickets are $60 each. For details or to become a sponsor, emails should be sent to Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Group hosting public safety session

The United Citizens of Pine Bluff will culminate its series of meetings on crime and public safety at a brown-bag session with business stakeholders downtown. The meeting will be held at noon today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St., according to a news release.

UCPB conveners will update attendees with background information and organizational efforts, as well as lead a listening session and discussion regarding business stakeholders' concerns. Police Chief Lloyd Franklin will provide an update and listen as well.

The UCPB collected crime states, designed and created a community survey that generated more than 800 responses, reported to city leaders and hosted 11 meetings with citizens across all wards and sectors, according to the release.

Church giving away winter items

Newbirth Baptist Church, 401 E. Fifth Ave., will host its Share the Warmth Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will hand out coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to those who attend the event. Details: (870) 536-3231.

Church hosting food box giveaway

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give out food boxes on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1-2 p.m. or until all boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Masks and other safety protocols still be in effect due to the pandemic. New clients must have their ID/driver's license and a bill that shows their address and name. Current clients with the food pantry will only need their ID.

Also, all clients must complete a new intake form to receive a box Jan. 17, according to the release.

Pine Bluff cleanup set for Jan.29

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29.

Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release.

Supporters include Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, Waste Management and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Research & Extension.

Details: Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2004.