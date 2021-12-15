Crime group: Hold police accountable

An anti-crime advocacy group told a gathering on Tuesday that holding police accountable would instill more trust in the police department overall.

"If we can't trust police, if we are not holding police officers to a high, high standard, it affects the good officers who are knocking on doors and saying, 'hey, what's going on in here,'" said state Rep. Vivian Flowers, one of the organizers of United Citizens of Pine Bluff.

Kymara Seals, another organizer of the group, said, "In Pine Bluff, we have a hard time holding people accountable. No one wants to be held accountable."

The two made the comments at Southeast Arkansas College, one of many such public forums the group has held to gauge the public's perception of crime in Pine Bluff. About 20 people attended the session, with several asking questions and offering their thoughts.

Flowers said that her legislative experience has trained her to see problems through a "police lens", but that she was also a resident in Pine Bluff and had experienced the same problems that others have lived through.

"I'm a human being, and also a woman with aging parents, and I live alone in a house," she said. "I have the same kinds of concerns as the people that I represent."

Bringing the point home, Flowers said her father had his pickup stolen from in front of his house, an incident that led her to ask several questions of herself and her community.

"What can we do?" she said. "We can't continue to watch this play out and just hope things get better."

The United Citizens group took root after an incident in August 2020 when seven people were shot and wounded in a parking lot on Hazel Street.

Seals called the incident a "mass shooting," adding that the term doesn't get used in Pine Bluff often. "But that's what it was," she said.

The group, which was also organized by Michael McCray, got information from the police on crime in the city and then the members began meeting with different segments of the population. In the past year, they have gone to all four city wards and also met with high school and college students, ministers, and business people.

"There has been fantastic participation," Seals said.

The members also asked the public to take part in a survey, and almost 800 people complied, many leaving anonymous comments ranging from a lack of street lights and corrupt police officers, to feeling too unsafe letting children play outside and ducking for cover in their homes from shots fired outside.

Topping the chart of concerns from residents were gun violence, gang activity, and homicides, according to Kerri Williams, another group organizer.

"We've gotten amazing feedback," Williams said. "It was amazing to hear from the youth who are impacted by crime and sometimes involved in it. Hearing from them how they got involved and how they can get out of it has been very interesting."

Flowers said the SEARK meeting was the group's 11th, and as with their other meetings, the members were there not so much to talk, but to listen.

"We've met people from all over the city," she said. "We want to hear what you want city leaders to do. We can't continue to live and operate from a position of fear."

The group has looked at crime statistics from 2010 to 2020 with some interesting results, Flowers said. Homicides had increased by more than 100%, but other violent crimes had dropped, she said.

Flowers asked the audience how many homicide cases the police solve.

"The ones they want to," one woman said.

Flowers said that police consistently solve half of their murder cases, no matter the number.

Asked why some crimes had dropped during the past decade, Flowers said one reason is that the city had lost about 10,000 residents. The problem with losing population, she said, was that fewer people means fewer tax dollars, and it's tax dollars that pay police wages and the equipment they need.

Another woman said she didn't live in Pine Bluff but was considering moving to town, asking Flowers for advice.

Flowers said she lived in Washington, D.C., where she attended Howard University, and that at the time, the capital city was "the murder capital of the world."

Since then, however, the city has changed dramatically for the better, Flowers said.

"I see that as a great possibility for Pine Bluff," she said.

One woman, who later identified herself as Yakima Lovette, said her experiences with the police department were less than satisfying. She said police surrounded her car back, guns drawn, in February in an apparent case of mistaken identity. She said that earlier in the day she had buried her son, and then had attended a graveside funeral for his girlfriend, both of whom had been killed in a car accident, leaving behind their 2-year-old child.

Lovette said she is still disturbed by the experience with police, which involved her son's friends who were in the car with her. She said she had filed a formal complaint with the department, but that other than a lieutenant who had called off the officers surrounding her car, she had received no apology or response from the department.

"I still deal with being emotional and am mentally troubled by that experience," she said.

Lovette also said two cousins had been killed in the past few years, and that the cases had not been solved.