Debt ceiling increase of $2.5T sent to Biden

WASHINGTON -- Congress averted a debt default early this morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition.

Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to the legislation early today on a near-party-line 221-209 vote, defusing a volatile issue until after the 2022 midterm elections. The action came just hours shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default.

"The full faith and credit of the United States should never be questioned," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the House floor shortly before the vote.

Yet the bill -- which received only one Republican vote in the House, from Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger -- also saddled vulnerable Democrats with a tough vote on the cusp of an election year when both chambers will be up for grabs.

Republicans, meanwhile, said they were perplexed by the Democrats' scramble to act.

"Democrats have known this day is coming for two years and did absolutely nothing," said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

A divided Senate approved the legislation Tuesday, with all Democrats supporting the measure, which passed in the Senate 50-49 along party lines. One Republican, Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, was absent, and the rest of the Republican conference opposed the measure.

The swift action came a week after party leaders announced a deal to establish a one-time fast-track process to increase the debt ceiling on a simple majority vote, instead of the 60 votes needed to move most legislation through the Senate.

In a statement backing the measure, the White House praised Senate leaders for "fulfilling this fundamental legislative and constitutional responsibility."

Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said Tuesday that the $2.5 trillion figure would be enough to punt the threat of a default past the midterm elections next year and into early 2023, an assessment shared by the Treasury Department, according to a person familiar with its internal estimates.

The debt limit is currently set at $28.9 trillion.

"The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday. He thanked Republicans, including Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, for their help in setting up the process and resolving a must-pass piece of fiscal legislation before the end of the year.

A handful of Republicans, while opposed to the debt limit increase, ended their party's monthslong blockade of debt-limit legislation by voting last week to create the expedited process. Republicans had spent months refusing to allow Democrats to take action on long-term legislation raising the debt ceiling, using the filibuster to stall any action.

"The way this Congress has been polarized, I don't know if I expect Republican votes for lunch, never mind on something like this," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chairman of the Rules Committee.

PROCESS QUESTIONS

For Democrats, addressing the debt limit gives senators more time to focus directly on muscling their $2.2 trillion social safety net, climate and tax package through the Senate before Christmas, even as some senators acknowledged that such a timeline might not be feasible.

But even as they eyed other legislative ambitions, some Democrats argued that the contortions to raise the debt ceiling demonstrated why Congress should dispose of the process altogether, rather than periodically running up against potentially catastrophic fiscal cliffs, only to set up new ones in the future.

"I think it's very clear that this debt ceiling process has got to go," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Finance Committee. "It is now a tool for politicians for political purposes, and it just defies common sense."

Other Democrats suggested that the convoluted workaround was further evidence that the filibuster itself should be scrapped, or that similar exceptions should be made for other Democratic priorities.

"We have decided that we must do it for the economy, but not for the democracy," Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said in a speech on the Senate floor. Warnock argued that a similar special process should be created for passing voting rights legislation that has been filibustered by Republicans.

But creating such a process would take the support of at least 10 Republicans, and only one has been willing to join Democrats in support of taking up a voting rights measure. By contrast, 14 Republicans joined Democrats last week in voting to allow the Senate to take up a bill permitting the debt limit to be raised with a simple majority vote.

DEMOCRATS ONLY

On Tuesday, Republicans were eager to have Democrats go on the record in support of the increase. Republicans could cite those votes in the future as they seek to criticize Democrats for excessive spending and adding to the national debt.

"Since taking control of the House, the Senate and the White House at the beginning of this year, the majority has made repeated decisions to spend massive amounts of taxpayer dollars with only Democratic votes," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "With that power also comes responsibility to effectively govern, and the majority has failed to do so."

In a floor speech Tuesday, McConnell made no mention of the deal he struck with Schumer to allow the increase to occur, but he noted that the debt ceiling would be raised solely with Democratic votes. He also denounced Biden's social safety net, climate and tax package, warning that it would exacerbate inflation and lead to the accumulation of more debt.

"If they jam through another reckless taxing and spending spree, this massive debt increase will just be the beginning," McConnell said. "More printing and borrowing to set up more reckless spending to cause more inflation, to hurt working families even more."

McConnell has also fielded criticism from his right flank for allowing Democrats to steer the country away from a fiscal catastrophe.

"I'm sure this vicious tactic, the one used here, has not seen its last use -- far from it," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. "With a blank check and a new special procedure, Democrats are able to raise the debt ceiling by whatever amount they deem necessary to accommodate their destroy-America bill."

Former President Donald Trump railed against McConnell in a series of statements over the weekend, charging that the senator "didn't have the guts to play the debt ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything."

Trump continued to urge Republicans to remove McConnell from his leadership role.

On Monday, Kelly Tshibaka, a hard-line conservative challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pledged that she would not support McConnell if elected next year, citing his role in the debt ceiling process.

Murkowski voted to set up the fast-track maneuver, and she appeared unbothered by the prospect of having it used against her.

"I've just got to do the best thing that I can for the country," she told reporters. "And this is the best thing for the country -- to avoid a default."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times and Tony Romm of The Washington Post.