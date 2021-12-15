Details released in threat arrests

Police released details on the fourth and fifth arrests of White Hall School District students on suspicion of social media threats last week.

The district on Friday announced those arrests, a day after releasing information on the other three student arrests on similar allegations.

Chief Greg Shapiro said in a statement the police were notified by state and federal law enforcement officials of a threat posted on the social media app Yik Yak on Dec. 9. The threat, he said, was "possibly involving the White Hall High School," and an investigation was launched.

The student allegedly involved, a minor, was taken into custody without incident at the high school on Dec. 10, and the teen's parents were notified.

A White Hall Middle School student on Dec. 8 allegedly made a post that "represented a threat to the safety and security" of that campus, Shapiro said. That student was removed from the campus and his parent notified.

"During the course of the investigation, no weapons were located and no present or future threats to the WHHS campus were identified," Shapiro said about both arrests. Both cases, he added, have been referred to Juvenile Court.

"The WHPD will continue our efforts in keeping our WHSD campuses a safe environment for all WHSD employees, students and student's families."