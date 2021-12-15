EDITORIAL: Unhappy anniversary: How naive some of us were 10 years ago





"Those who know--and who have escaped that prison of a nation, so they can now speak freely--say the latest Kim-in-charge is a chip off the old rotten block. That doesn't sound like a good thing. For anybody in North Korea, or any country within range. Will this 20-something implement reforms that will benefit his country? Will he be allowed to? He's lived abroad. Is that a good sign or just grounds for suspicion among the generals and party chairmen?

"Has this latest Kim eyes to see? Can he see that his country is dying--slowly, painfully, awfully? And even if he does, does he have a mind to comprehend the awfulness of its poverty, and a heart to feel his country's desperation?

"Who knows? North Korea is the new Forbidden Kingdom, lost to sight and certainly to reason.

"It's tempting to think that at least Kim Jong Un isn't Kim Jong Il. For who could be worse? Then again, we might be about to learn."

--our editorial on the death

of Kim Jong Il, December 2011

The world mourned on December 17, 2011, when Kim Jong Il died in North Korea. That is, the world mourned his victims. And not all of them were North Korean. The world mourned the people who died when he sunk foreign ships or bombed foreign soil. The world mourned the millions in North Korea itself who still went to bed hungry at night, yet again, because disasters--natural and otherwise--had turned half of that peninsula into a wasteland.

Then, for a fleeting few minutes, there was hope.

There was hope that the new boss wouldn't be the same as the old boss. There was hope that a foreign-educated member of the Kim dynasty would be more enlightened. There was hope for the North Korean people, and their kitchen tables. We remember writing about that hope. But today we are tempted to change the headline of this editorial to: "Correction."

Not much has changed at all in the last 10 years, not in North Korea. Except maybe the calendar dates, and the number of empty place settings at the Kim table on holidays. When Dear Leader left the world stage, and the world, some suggested things would get better for the North Koreans. But Kim Jong Un not only inherited a country but a personality cult as well. Who could have guessed at a communist family dynasty/bloodline/succession plan? (Those in the House of Romanov would have been surprised.)

After all his purges, after all his executions of family and friends, after all his bloody rule, he has proven a chip off the old rotten block, all right. More's the pity.

Considering the pandemic, economic sanctions, a decaying business base--not to mention all the usual suspected problems that come with running a Stalinist dictatorship--Pyongyang is at another crisis point. Yet. Another. Crisis. Point. They come with some regularity in this regime.

Negotiations with Washington have stalled because the Biden administration doesn't seem eager to reward Pyongyang with anything until the crazy aunt in the world's attic abandons her nuclear weapons program. And you can imagine the chances of that. Lil' Kim calls his weapons program his "treasured sword," and considering what happened to Gaddafi in Libya, Ceausescu in Romania, etc., the lesson has been learned: Nukes discourage outsiders from inciting national collapse.

The AP story this week on the 10th anniversary of the Kim regime mentioned one problem with trying to rebuild an economy with worldwide sanctions hampering it: "While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace."

So what do you suppose he'll choose? A chance of his government's collapse or the mere feeding of his people? We think you're right.

Spies in South Korea recently released reports that suggested North Korea's "annual trade" with Red China had declined by two-thirds during the pandemic, with so many borders closed. This, and all the reasons suggested above, have contributed to another food shortage, a lack of medicine and other essential supplies. But experts don't expect that to have much of an impact on whether Lil' Kim decides to give up his nuclear program.

It only means that more people will starve. And what does he care about that?

Doubtless this week the North Koreans will spend scare resources celebrating the 10th anniversary of the pudgy little dictator's promotion to the throne. The rest of the world will mourn. For all those still under his thumb.



