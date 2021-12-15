Eureka's hidden gems

I'm walking across the Clear Spring School campus in Eureka Springs as nationally known woodworker Doug Stowe tells me how much he has enjoyed teaching here the previous 20 years.

Stowe created the Wisdom of the Hands program at this private school. Through the decades, he became an expert in a Finnish system known as educational sloyd, which emphasizes education through handicrafts.

"I've found that nearly everything in human life is enriched if your hands are engaged in its exploration," Stowe is fond of saying.

The school was founded in 1974 by Will and Laurie Fulton and Molly Fulton Seeligson. Will and Molly's father, Bernard Fulton, founded the Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, in 1950. That school, whose campus is 12 miles north of downtown Dallas, has almost 1,300 students from pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade. It started with 62 students.

Bernard Fulton later was headmaster at two other schools in the area. In October 1990, Texas Gov. Bill Clements declared a Bernard Fulton Day. His children started the Eureka Springs school in a house downtown, eventually moving to this 16-acre, heavily wooded campus.

Early on, Stowe says, some locals considered it a school run by "a bunch of hippies," and sent law enforcement officers more than once.

"The arts have always been a focus of this school," says Stowe, who teaches here three days a week. "I find my interactions with students to be immensely rewarding."

The school initially served students from kindergarten through sixth grade. It now serves pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Clear Spring is accredited through the Independent Schools Association of the Central States.

"The pandemic upset the proverbial apple cart, confounding prior policies," says Jessica FitzPatrick, who heads Clear Spring. "Yet as the head of school, I've grasped this opportunity to reset things in a new vision of school and learning. When will we have this opportunity again? It's a way to let go of 'the way things are done' and embrace more idealistic approaches.

"During a year of constant change, uncertainty and disruption, we could have crumbled under the pressure. Instead, we grew stronger as a community. The first three months of the pandemic were the hardest. We weren't meeting together and had yet to make a plan to visualize the school year. As we came back to school, we made sure we met regularly to discuss the challenges."

FitzPatrick says Clear Spring "looks different than it did before. It's more hands-on, more hearts engaged. This last year has allowed us to ask bigger questions. If we could design school the way we wanted, what would it look like?"

I've been visiting Eureka Springs my entire life, but this was my first time on the Clear Spring campus. It's a hidden jewel, one of many in this small town. I find another one each time I visit.

Another jewel five miles west of town on U.S. 62 is Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point, which draws opera singers from across the country each summer.

"Four weeks of rehearsals are followed by four weeks of performances of three operas with full orchestra, full costumes and full staging, with operas performed in their original language," Janet Parsch writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

A German-born engineer and investor named Charles Mowers came to the Ozarks in the early 1900s from Texas to hunt. In 1928, he purchased land known as Big Rock Candy Mountain and began building what he termed a castle, using stone quarried on the mountain. When the stock market crashed in 1929, he abandoned the project and went back to Texas.

The castle was finished by Rev. Charles Scoville of the Disciples of Christ in 1932 and used as a retreat. It was named Inspiration Point. When Scoville died in 1938, his widow donated the property to Phillips University, a Disciples of Christ institution in Enid, Okla., that existed from 1906-98. The school abandoned the property after a decade, but the dean of fine arts at Phillips joined forces with a Eureka Springs music teacher named Gertrude Stockard to start a music camp.

What became known as Inspiration Point Fine Arts Colony held its first opera camp in the summer of 1950. Music clubs in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri later provided financial support.

"As the organization grew, it began offering instruction to more advanced students with the focus on opera," Parsch writes. "The facility featured dormitories for men and women, faculty cabins, a cafeteria, an office building, practice cabins and a historic red barn, which became a storage facility for costumes and sets."

Henry Hobart, the Phillips dean, remained as administrator until his death in 1966. Isaac Van Grove was artistic director from 1955-78. Until 1986, orchestra training was part of the program.

In 1985, 200 adjoining acres were purchased. Inspiration Point Fine Arts Colony officially changed its name to Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point in the early 1990s. By 2000, much of the undeveloped property had been sold to finance campus improvements. Noted architect David McKee of Rogers was hired to design a 750-seat auditorium.

Improvements have continued since then. The Duane and Carole Langley Rehearsal Center opened in 2017. The South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas) of the National Federation of Music Clubs continues to support Opera in the Ozarks, another Eureka Springs institution that far too few Arkansans know about.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.