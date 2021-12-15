Fort Smith directors approve Tax Back certification for local business expansion

FORT SMITH -- Metal fabricating business Kopco Inc. will soon be able to expand its business in town after receiving a Tax Back program certification from the city's Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Tax Back is a state program authorized by the Consolidated Incentive Act of 2003. It allows new or expanding businesses to request refunds of sales taxes paid on building materials, new equipment or other eligible expenses incurred during the project.

"Kopco, Inc. is an existing business in Fort Smith. It's a machine shop operating at 8307 Ball Road. They intend to purchase additional manufacturing equipment and update their business to meet production demands," Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said. "The equipment cost ranges from $500,000 to $1.5 million. The assumption is they're looking to purchase multiple machines, but they may purchase less than that."

In a memo from Dingman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, he noted that the request was made by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The certification was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.

"This is good. We've seen some of these tax backs that big, some that are a little smaller. I think it is a tool that we can use for anybody who wants to expand, so I'm excited that Kopco is doing this, and I'm glad that this is something that we can offer," Neal Martin, an at-large director, said.

"We appreciate companies choosing Fort Smith. It makes a difference," Mayor George McGill added.