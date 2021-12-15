Fort Smith woman sentenced for pandemic benefits fraud

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith woman who filed for pandemic related unemployment benefits using a false identity was sentenced to federal prison last week.

Jasmin Molina, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III of the western district of Arkansas sentenced Molina to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, in addition to paying $120,978 in restitution.

Police found Molina with identity documents and banking information that did not belong to her, according to prosecutors in a news release.

"Molina used the documents to file for pandemic related unemployment benefits from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services (ADWS) and directed benefits payments to bank accounts under her control," the release states. "Using login information from the ADWS web portal, law enforcement was able to connect Molina to numerous benefits applications she made using others' identities," it said.

The benefits, authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March 2020, were intended for those who became unemployed for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.