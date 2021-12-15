Four people killed on Arkansas roads

Four people were killed and one injured in crashes on Arkansas roads from Saturday to Monday, according to law enforcement preliminary reports.

Daniel Trexler, 37, of Alexander, was fatally struck while walking west on the Interstate 30 frontage road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report from Little Rock Police.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

A minor died just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on Tennessee Ridge Road near Fort Smith, according an to Arkansas State Police report. The minor, whose name was not released and age was unknown, left the road in his 2009 Toyota Tacoma while trying to navigate a curve and struck a tree.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

Joann Brasfield, 80, of West Memphis, died just after 5 p.m. Monday in a three-vehicle collision in West Memphis.

Brasfield, behind the wheel of a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, was turning onto a service road from Clement Road when her vehicle was hit by a 2005 Ford F-150. The car rotated after impact, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Irvin Brasfield, 80, a passenger in the Lincoln, was also injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

An unidentified male was killed in a fiery crash shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on Arkansas 10 near Birta in Yell County.

Joseph Dodgen, 36, of Casa, was driving a 2004 Isuzu west on the highway when the vehicle left the road and struck an embankment before crossing a driveway and hitting a fence, an Entergy support line and a tree. The Isuzu caught fire after striking the tree.

Dodgen was injured and taken to UAMS and the unidentified male, a passenger, was killed.

Troopers described road conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry, the report states.

Information for this article was contributed by Brianna Kwasnik of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.