State review delayed for Haas Hall Academy's request to open Fort Smith charter school campus

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 7:19 p.m.
FILE -- Haas Hall Academy Starr Scholar Center Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on the campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

A proposal by the Haas Hall Academy charter system to open a new secondary school in Fort Smith was on the state’s Charter Authorizing Panel’s agenda for review Wednesday, but it's been rescheduled for January.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education said that one of the chief planners for the proposal had a family health issue develop, making the delay necessary.

Haas Hall Academy operates four award-winning schools for grades seven through 12 in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers. The academy is seeking a renewal of its state-issued charter to operate the schools beyond the charter’s 2022 expiration date. The charter organization is also asking for an amendment to its charter to allow the opening of a Fort Smith campus.

The proposed amendment calls for the new school to open at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith.

