High winds down utility poles, snarl traffic in Rogers

ROGERS -- Wind blew over utility poles Wednesday, which left several traffic lights out in Rogers, according to the Rogers Police Department.

Traffic lights were out from Interstate 49 to 13th and Walnut streets, according to the department's Facebook page. Lights were also out on Dixieland Road between Oak and Olive streets, according to the post.

Three poles had been blown over, according to the post.

The department later posted an update that traffic lights along Walnut and Dixieland are operational, but the intersection is still closed.

Some Rogers firefighters had an up-close experience with the downed lines, according to the Fire Department's Facebook page.

The department's Engine 4 was traveling Walnut Street when several utility poles broke and dropped live electrical wire, trapping the crew, according to the post. The firefighters were able to escape uninjured with the assistance of technicians with Southwestern Electric Power Company, according the post. The firefighters were not responding to an emergency at the time of the incident, according to the post.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said three firefighters were in the truck.

"There were some tense moments," he said. "It was a fluke incident. They were driving down the road when the poles snapped."

Jenkins said there were no injuries. He said the height of the truck put the firefighters in a more dangerous situation. He added he is grateful for the assistance of the SWEPCO technicians.

"They were there quick to help us out in a pinch," he said.