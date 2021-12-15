House decides to hold Meadows in contempt

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Tuesday night to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased cooperating with the select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection -- the first time the body has voted to hold a former member of Congress in contempt since the 1830s.

The near-party-line 222-208 vote is the second time the special committee has sought to punish a witness for defying a subpoena. The first time was its move against former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The vote is the latest show of might by the Jan. 6 panel, which is leaving no angle unexplored and no subpoena unanswered as it investigates the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. Lawmakers are determined to get answers quickly, and in doing so reassert the congressional authority that they believe eroded while former President Donald Trump was in office.

"History will be written about these times, about the work this committee has undertaken," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., the chairman. "And history will not look upon any of you as a martyr. History will not look upon you as a victim."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member of the panel, began Tuesday's debate by reading frantic texts from the day of the attack revealing members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even Donald Trump Jr. urging Meadows to persuade the outgoing president to act quickly to stop the three-hour assault by Trump's supporters.

Approval by the full House sends the matter to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, where it will now be up to prosecutors to decide whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. If convicted, Meadows could face prison time.

The nine-member special committee voted 9-0 Monday night to recommend charges against the former North Carolina congressman, who left that job in March 2020 to become chief of staff to Trump.

Republicans on Tuesday called the action against Meadows a distraction from the House's work, with one member calling it "evil" and "un-American."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took to the floor to praise Meadows: "Make no mistake, when Democrats vote in favor of this resolution, it is a vote to put a good man in prison."

Trump has also defended Meadows in an interview, saying, "I think Mark should do what's right. He's an honorable man. He shouldn't be put through this."

And Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, defended him in a statement, noting that he had provided documents to the panel and maintaining that he should not be compelled to appear for an interview.

He said, "the Select Committee's true intentions in dealing with Mr. Meadows have been revealed when it accuses him of contempt citing the very documents his cooperation has produced."

Meadows has sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are "overly broad and unduly burdensome."

Meanwhile, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters, "I do think we're all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side. And it will be interesting to reveal all the participants who were involved."

He added that he was not in contact with Meadows on the day of the attack.

'GONE TOO FAR'

Democrats quoted at length from Jan. 6 text messages provided by Meadows while he was cooperating with the committee.

"We need an Oval Office address," Trump Jr. texted, the committee said, as his father's supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending lawmakers running and interrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. "He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand."

Trump Jr. added, "He's got to condemn this s*** ASAP." In response to one of Trump Jr.'s texts, Meadows said: "I'm pushing it hard. I agree."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1215meadows/]<





Members of the committee said the texts raise fresh questions about what was happening at the White House -- and what Trump was doing -- as the attack was underway. The committee had planned to question Meadows about the communications, including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages. The panel has not released any of the communications in full.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel's vice chairwoman, said at the committee's Monday evening meeting that an important issue raised by the texts is whether Trump sought to obstruct the congressional certification by refusing to send a strong message to the rioters to stop.

"These texts leave no doubt," Cheney said. "The White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol."

The investigating panel has already interviewed more than 300 witnesses and subpoenaed more than 40 people as it seeks to create the most comprehensive record yet of the lead-up to the violent siege and the event itself.

If Meadows had appeared for his deposition, lawmakers had planned to ask him about Trump's efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including his outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.

The panel says it wanted to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol.

The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying that the Guard would be present to "protect pro Trump people," the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about that email.

Committee staffers said they would have interviewed Meadows about emails "to leadership at the Department of Justice on December 29th and 30th, 2020, and January 1st, 2021, encouraging investigations of suspected voter fraud," even though election officials and courts across the country had rejected those claims.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, testify before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - Donald John Trump Jr. speaks during a political rally on Sept. 22, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)



Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, listens to Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, as he testifies before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

