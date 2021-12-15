• O.J. Simpson, 74, the former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber, "is a completely free man" after being granted good behavior credits and released from parole as of Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said.

• Naftali Bennett, the prime minister of Israel, is in isolation after a fellow passenger on a flight home to Israel after Bennett's two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates -- the first by an Israeli leader to the country, tested positive for covid-19, Bennett's office said.

• Joseph Centanni, a landlord in Elizabeth, N.J., has agreed to pay about $4.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit filed after several low-income tenants accused him of demanding sex in exchange for help getting rent assistance or to avoid eviction.

• Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, criticized a "Dash for Cash" event where teachers grabbed for a share of 5,000 1-dollar bills at a hockey game in Sioux Falls, saying educators shouldn't have "to crawl around on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms."

• John Hayden, police chief of St. Louis, said an unidentified 17-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention center in September died Tuesday after he was struck by a car as he was "dodging in and out of traffic" on Interstate 70 while fleeing police.

• Jason Thornburg, 41, who told authorities he was being called to "commit sacrifices," was indicted on capital murder charges after three dismembered bodies were found in a burning trash bin in Fort Worth in September, authorities said.

• Guadalupe Ortiz, 47, a former Orange County, Calif., sheriff's deputy, faces felony assault and battery counts and other charges after being accused of pouring scalding water on a jail inmate suffering from mental illness, prosecutors said.

• Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a North Carolina man sought on murder and assault charges in a fatal shooting in Zebulon, is awaiting extradition after being arrested nearly 400 miles away in Gainesville, Ga., authorities said.

• Christos Zoupas, a Greek doctor, said he pleaded with Giorgos Trangas, 71, a commentator and publisher critical of vaccine mandates and lockdown measures, to get the coronavirus vaccine before he died of respiratory failure and complications from covid-19.