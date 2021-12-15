Jail death civil suit is settled involving family of man who hanged himself in lockup

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A civil lawsuit stemming from the death of a man who hanged himself in the Bowie County jail in 2019 has settled, according to federal court records in Texarkana.

Michael Rodden, 48, hanged himself July 6, 2019, in his cell with two socks fashioned together and tied to a bolt in the window of his one-man cell, according to a death report submitted to the Texas attorney general by Bowie County sheriff's office. Rodden's family filed suit against LaSalle Corrections, a private jail management company that ended its contract with Bowie County in February.

Also named as defendants are Bowie County, Miller County and both Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas.

Hope, Arkansas, lawyer Blake Montgomery, said he cannot discuss the terms of the agreement. Montgomery represented Rodden's family with Conway, Arkansas, lawyer Travis Berry.

The complaint alleges that LaSalle Corrections staff failed to follow its own policies and state law during the booking process, which should have led to Rodden being designated a suicide risk. Had Rodden been tagged as at risk for self harm, his death might have been avoided, according to the complaint.

"During the entirety of Michael Rodden's detention, or during significant portions of Michael Rodden's detention, he was in possession of or had access to items with which he could have acted upon, and ultimately did act upon, his suicidal intentions, including but not limited to a pair of tube socks, along with various other unknown items," the complaint states.

The complaint also alleges LaSalle prepared documents to show that required cell checks on Rodden were performed when they were not.