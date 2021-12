Kept in storm's path, worker says

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- An employee of the Kentucky candle factory where eight workers were killed by a tornado said Tuesday that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she went home early because storms were approaching.

Haley Conder, who worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory on and off for 10 years, also questioned why the company did not encourage workers to go home -- or at least give them a better understanding of the danger -- between a first tornado siren about 6 p.m. Friday and another one about 9 p.m., shortly before the tornado hit.

"They [the company] had from 6 o'clock to 9 o'clock to allow us to go home, to tell us really what was going on and that we needed to prepare ourselves for the worst," Conder told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "It was nothing like that. Not one supervisor told us what was really going on."

A spokesman for the company insisted that employees were free to leave anytime.

Conder's comments came on the day that the state's governor said Kentucky's workplace safety agency would look into the eight deaths, which happened as violent weather spawned tornadoes in five states.

Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters that the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance would conduct a review. That kind of investigation is routine whenever workers are killed on the job.

"So it shouldn't suggest that there was any wrongdoing. But what it should give people confidence in is that we'll get to the bottom of what happened," he said.

Conder, 29, said her supervisor threatened to write her up if she left early, and that accumulated write-ups can lead to firing.

More than 100 people were working on holiday candle orders when the twister leveled the facility. The scale of the damage initially stoked fears that scores of workers could be found dead in the rubble.

The company later said many employees who survived left the site and went to homes with no phone service, adding to the confusion over who was missing.

Since then, all workers have been accounted for, according to state and local officials who have spoken to the company. Louisville Emergency Management Director E.J. Meiman said late Monday that authorities now "have a high level of confidence that nobody is left in this building."

The factory supplies candles to retailers, including Bath & Body Works. It is the county's third-largest employer.

Mayfield Consumer Products spokesman Bob Ferguson, who works for an outside communications firm, said the company welcomes a review by the state and will cooperate.

Ferguson denied that employees were stuck at the plant or would have faced retribution if they left.

"Not true. That is absolutely not true. We followed our protocols exactly. Employees, if they decide they want to leave, they're free to leave," he said.

Because of a tight labor market, the company had relaxed some of its procedures so that employees were not required to give a reason if they had to leave work during a shift, Ferguson said.

NBC News first reported that employees said they were threatened with discipline if they left early.

Mayfield, home to 10,000 residents and the candle factory, suffered some of the worst damage in the country. The tornado outbreak that killed at least 88 people -- 74 of them in Kentucky -- cut a path of devastation from Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed, to Illinois, where an Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged.

Six people died in the Illinois warehouse collapse, and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into what happened there. The tornadoes also killed four people in Tennessee, two in Arkansas and two in Missouri.

Conder said employees sheltered in the building after the first siren, but were then told to go back to work about a half-hour later "like it was a regular day."

"Some of us were just clueless," she added. "Unless family called us and let us know ... we had no idea it was coming for us at all."

Employees sheltered again after the 9 p.m. tornado siren. Conder was in a bathroom when the storm hit.

"I look up and the ceiling is just giving way, like it's the ocean just coming toward me," she said, adding she was trapped in rubble for about an hour.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1215beshear/]





Mark Saxton was working as a forklift operator. After the first storm siren, he said, employees were told to go back to work.

"I feel like production was a priority over letting everybody go home," Saxton said Tuesday in a phone interview. But he said he wasn't threatened with any disciplinary action.

When the second storm siren sounded, he said he took refuge along with the other workers. It wasn't long before he heard a big boom and "everything shook."

He said he dropped to the ground, got in a fetal position, and "that's when everything started falling -- the walls and everything." He was trapped by a slab of a concrete wall but was able to extricate himself.

Information for this article was contributed by Dylan Lovan and Rebecca Reynolds of The Associated Press.