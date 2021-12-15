No ... we don't know

Re Edward Chevallier's comments on the Voices page of the Sunday paper: "[Joe] Biden got there because of 50 years of riding the back bench, and, well, we all know how [Kamala] Harris got there, don't we?"

Riding what back bench? The election? And, no, we don't know how Kamala Harris got there (other than the election) or what you mean when referring to Michelle Obama riding in to save us all in 2024, other than both comments being about as racist and anti-female as a person can make.

Sounds like your dad doing whatever he did in Louisiana has you convinced that all Democratic elections in the United States are rigged and/or stolen or bought off, so why do you even vote? Or do you?

It might do you some good to get out and find out what other folks think there at the coffee shop in Horseshoe Bend. Or, have you been banned from there because of nutty comments like these?

DAVID WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Wants versus needs

I read a recent article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with great interest because my Navy wife and I lived on military pay when it was very skimpy. The issue of military families struggling financially is not a new problem and, based on that and many other problems, it likely will never go away. It was a problem even in the 1950s, and I feel sure even before that.

In 1963, we left Little Rock for duty on the West Coast, traveling with only $100 and not knowing where we would live in San Diego. Fortunately for us, I was an E-5 when I married. We were able to scrape by because my wife and I are not frivolous spenders and she is a brilliant manager of household expenses. We ate well on healthy vegetables and did not buy candy, soft drinks, etc., and, being teetotalers, we wasted no money on cigarettes and liquor products as most did in those days. For Navy families, their duty stations are mostly in high-cost coastal areas such as California, Hawaii, etc., and it is much more expensive on the coasts nowadays.

As I advised employees after I retired from the USN, most people's financial problems are not a need for more money, but a need to use smartly what they have. Financial education is desperately needed in most cases. "Wants" versus "needs" on any salary is an issue for everyone.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

See crime escalating

The local TV news Tuesday morning reported three separate shooting incidents in Little Rock on Monday. Tuesday morning's newspaper reported a 14-year-old shot dead by a 13-year-old in Little Rock last Friday (this report mysteriously kept secret by the police department for three days).

Whatever you are doing, Mayor Scott and Police Chief Humphrey, please, please, for the sake of the residents and visitors of Little Rock, stop. A blind man can see that you are heading in the wrong direction.

SCOTT STUBENRAUCH

Little Rock

About those experts

According to Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli's story published Dec. 5, it appears incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill has the 2nd Congressional District tied up tighter than a trussed hog.

How does Tarinelli know?

Three university professors in disparate parts of the state say so. The professors consulted political science theory, which most obligingly revealed the will of Republican voters in the 2nd Congressional District come the May 2022 primary. You see, it seems Tarinelli's good professors found the Republican residents of Saline, Perry, Conway, Van Buren, Faulkner, Cleburne, White, and northern Pulaski counties so agog over Hill's divinely inspired voting record they'd never quit him. Why, the voters in the 2nd Congressional District aren't merely agog, they're downright besotted with Hill's peerless Republican performance, the wise ones of the university have concluded.

An ear to the ground at recent Republican events and online forums suggests that nothing could be further from the truth. For example, in late November, Hill voted yea for the approval of $400 million earmarked for a national database that seems intended to track the vaccination status of every single American person. Apparently the three wise ones of political science have no idea the degree to which such a proposition rankles the Republican soul. Those who embrace the principle of limited government do not take kindly to the prospect of government agencies tracking and badgering them, all for questionable medical treatments they quite naturally resist. And yes, that's exactly what a sponsor of the legislation claims could be done under the provisions of HR550, for which the beloved French Hill so gleefully voted.

Could French Hill be vulnerable as a result? You bet. Perhaps reporters should consult with voters at least as much as they consult with experts.

MAUREEN RICHMOND

Little Rock