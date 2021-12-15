Little Rock man accused of firing shots near courthouse

A man police say fired shots near the Pulaski County Circuit Courthouse last Thursday turned himself in Wednesday, a police spokesman said.



Brian Penney, 20, of Little Rock, surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.



The warrant was for illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a gun, Sgt. Eric Barnes said last week.



Police say Penney fired shots from a car near West Markham and South Spring streets at about 10:20 that morning. No one was injured, and the courthouse was not struck, but some shots did hit a car parked on the street.



The target of the shooting was unclear, but one witness told police they saw the shooter fire at a white Chrysler 300 driving away from the scene.



The driver of the car police say Penney fired from was apprehended and questioned by police, but it was not immediately clear if she would face charges.