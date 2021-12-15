Little will handle kickoffs





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Cam Little, who has kicked field goals and extra points all season, will likely add kickoff duties for the Outback Bowl after Vito Calvaruso entered the transfer portal.

"There was probably about a 2- to 3-yard difference on average on Vito and Cam, so we feel very confident we can kick it out," Coach Sam Pittman said Tuesday regarding kickoffs into the end zone. "But I hated to lose Vito. Really good. Very valuable to us on those kickoffs."

Calvaruso, a sophomore, had 63 touchbacks on 74 kickoffs, a touchback rate of 85.1% that ranked fifth in the nation.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1215pittman/]





After Arkansas took a 31-28 lead against Mississippi State with 21 seconds left, Pittman said he talked to special teams coordinator Scott Fountain about having Calvaruso have a high kickoff that would force a fair catch by the Bulldogs.

"I said, 'Scott, we better pop this up, sky it,' " Pittman said. "He said, 'He'll kick it out, Coach.'

"And I said, 'Scott, you better be right,' and he did. I was nervous about it."

Opponents averaged 21.3 yards on 10 returns of Calvaruso kickoffs with a long of 33 yards.

Little's only kickoff came in the Razorbacks' 42-35 loss at Alabama. He had an onside attempt with 1:02 left that went out of bounds, giving the Crimson Tide possession.

Home game?

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan drew a round of applause at the Catfish Hole in Fayetteville on Tuesday night when he made a statement about the crowd potential at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

"We heard that it's a majority of Arkansas fans already with the ticket sales, so we're excited for that," Morgan said during the radio show "Sam Pittman Live."

"Make it like a home game. So we're excited to go down there. ... This is going to be like our national championship."

3 trophies

Coach Sam Pittman touted the value of having a team picture made on Dec. 26 with all three of the trophies won by the Razorbacks this season: The Southwest Classic, the Golden Boot and the Battle Line Rivalry.

Pittman said on his radio show Tuesday night that prior to the Texas A&M game on Sept. 25, he asked the team to "let an old man dream," about winning the Southwest Classic Trophy against the Aggies, and trying to win all three in the same season.

The Razorbacks did it and now they'll have a picture made in dress suits at the stadium in front of the trophies just before the team flies to Tampa for the Outback Bowl.

"If we're fortunate enough to win the bowl game, we're going to photoshop the bowl trophy in there as well," Pittman said, "and we're going to give them to everybody on the team and they'll cherish that in their office or their home forever."

Practice report

Defensive end Tre Williams was not in attendance during the 20-minute media viewing portion of Tuesday's practice.

The Razorbacks on the offensive and defensive lines engaged in individual competition drills to open the practice, which was held in "shells."

Coach Sam Pittman said on his radio show Tuesday night that the physicality level went up a bit.

"We hadn't done any hitting for a couple of weeks, so we did some hitting today," Pittman said. "We'll do a little tomorrow."

Scrimmage plan

The Razorbacks who are redshirting or don't figure to play in the bowl game will have a scrimmage this week.

"It'd be probably about a 20-minute scrimmage," said Sam Pittman, who added on his radio show on Tuesday night that the scrimmage would be Friday.

"We haven't really been in pads enough for me to feel comfortable scrimmaging quite too quick."

Nice grass

Raymond James Stadium's field gets plenty of game action.

The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of South Florida play their home games there.

Arkansas will take on Penn State in the Outback Bowl at the same venue.

After Coach Sam Pittman traveled to Tampa last week, he praised the stadium's field conditions.

"I don't know what they do with the grass, but they don't play on it I don't think," Pittman said. "I mean, it was outstanding."

Pittman and Penn State Coach James Franklin visited Tampa last Thursday to meet with members of the media, pose for photos and attend a bowl contract signing party at the stadium.

"It was so exciting to be in Tampa, and what a welcome committee was there," Pittman said. "And obviously the Outback Bowl is nationally known as a New Year's Day bowl, and they had some neat activities and things.

"Got to visit with a lot of different folks. You know, they played the Super Bowl in Tampa last year, so there was a lot of excitement.

Pittman and the Razorbacks' traveling party left Tampa in the early evening.

"Maybe 6:30, 7 at night, I don't know, but it was hot," Pittman said. "That's caused the kids a little bit more conditioning so far in camp."

KJ on the run

Quarterback KJ Jefferson has a team-high 126 carries with a single-game high of 20 for 85 yards at Ole Miss when the Rebels held on to win 52-51.

With the bowl being Arkansas' last game of the season, Coach Sam Pittman was asked if Jefferson might get a higher number of carries than usual.

"I think he's going to run if we need him to win the game," Pittman said. "Obviously, we went into Ole Miss thinking that would be the way for us to win the game, and I'm not for sure -- with us using him that much, it's part of it, we wanted to win -- that it didn't affect him a little bit against Auburn, being beat up and those things."

Jefferson had 18 carries for 66 yards in the Razorbacks' 38-23 loss to Auburn.

"But we don't play anybody after this game," Pittman said. "We're going out there to do the best we can and use our personnel the best we can to win."

Christmas plans

The Razorbacks will get a short break for Christmas between the end of on-campus bowl practices and traveling to Tampa.

Coach Sam Pittman said the players will be free to go home at about noon on Dec. 23 before returning to campus on Dec. 26 and flying to Tampa as a team.

Pittman and the coaches are trying to hold all morning practices after finals this week.

"I want to practice, but I want the kids to have a little fun," Pittman said. "We're going to give them some bowling things and some movie night passes and things of that nature."



