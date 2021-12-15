Memphis ends skid, whips No. 6 Bama

MEMPHIS -- DeAndre Williams had 20 points and six assists, Jalen Duren added 14 points and Memphis appeared to finally play to its potential, beating No. 6 Alabama 92-78 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Landers Nolley added 13 points for Memphis (6-4), which came into the season with a highly touted recruiting class and topped out with the No. 9 ranking in the AP poll. But the Tigers got pounded by Iowa State and lost close games to Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State to fall out of the poll.

Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide (8-2) with 19 points. Jaden Quinerly finished with 12 points and Jaden Shackelford added 10.

Memphis took control with a 12-0 run capped by Tyler Harris' three-pointer that made it 61-42 with 12:53 remaining.

Alabama, meanwhile, finished with 20 turnovers and couldn't generate consistent offense after halftime. Memphis led 37-32 after a back-and-forth first half.

The Crimson Tide were coming off wins over nationally ranked foes Houston and Gonzaga.

No. 2 Duke 103, South Carolina State 62

DURHAM, N.C. -- AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62 on Tuesday night.

In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke (8-1).

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).

No. 13 Auburn 70,

North Alabama 44

AUBURN, Ala. -- Walker Kessler had 14 points, Jabari Smith and Devan Cambridge each scored 13, and No. 13 Auburn beat North Alabama in the Tigers' second and final game without suspended Coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers (9-1), who won their sixth straight, didn't push their lead into double digits until five minutes into the second half but made up for it with a 25-2 run to put away the Lions (6-4).

Auburn completed Pearl's two-game NCAA-imposed suspension with a second straight blowout. His son, Steven Pearl, served as head coach after Wes Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) presided over a 99-68 win Saturday over Nebraska.

Pearl's suspension was part of the NCAA penalties, including four years of probation, imposed on Auburn for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was cited for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.

Smith had 10 rebounds while Kessler grabbed eight boards and blocked five shots. Wendell Green Jr. had 12 points and six assists.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 71, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 56

HOUSTON -- Josh Carlton had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Shead scored 16 and Houston defeated Louisiana-Lafayette.

Taze Moore added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fabian White Jr. finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-2). Houston shot 39% and struggled on three-pointers, making just two of 21 attempts.

Houston never trailed despite playing without leading scorer Marcus Sasser, starting forward Reggie Chaney and reserve guard Tramon Mark due to injuries. It was the Cougars' 32nd straight home win, earned by outrebounding Louisiana 48-37 and dominating the paint 46-18.

Jordan Brown led the Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

No. 18 Tennessee 96, S. Carolina Upstate 52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Olivier Nkamhoua scored 21 points to lead No. 18 Tennessee over South Carolina Upstate.

The Volunteers (8-2) scored the first 13 points of the game and weren't challenged the rest of the way.

Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and 10 assists to help the Vols, while John Fulkerson contributed 12 points. Tennessee shot 56% from the field and 44% from the three-point line.

South Carolina Upstate (2-8) was led by Nick Alves with 15 points.

No. 19 LSU 89, Northwestern (La.) St. 49

BATON ROUGE -- Tari Eason led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 19 LSU beat Northwestern State, improving to 10-0 for the first time in 22 years.

Eason scored all but five of his 18 points in the second half, when LSU already had a big lead. Three Tigers starters also scored in double figures. Xavier Pinson had 15 points and four assists, Efton Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Days had 13 points.

Kendal Coleman led the Demons with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

SEC MEN

S. Carolina 110, Allen 51

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen University.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 108-55 win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark.

Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. Devin Carter came off the bench to contribute 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Reserve Brandon Martin finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, while Mike Green hit 3 three-pointers and scored 11. Keyshawn Bryant had 10 points.

Mississippi State 79, Georgia State 50

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Iverson Molinar scored 18 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 15 and Mississippi State blitzed Georgia State to end its two-game losing streak.

It was Mississippi State's second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat Montana by 37 (86-49) on Nov. 13.

Derek Fountain scored 10 points with 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Mississippi State.