Morgan a finalist for Witten Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan is a finalist for another award.

Morgan is one of three in the running for the Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is for best leadership. Other finalists are Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields and Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal.

The award winner will be announced during a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 17. The winner will receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's fund for athletic scholarships.

The Witten Award is named for pro football great Jason Witten and is in its fifth season. Past winners are Shaquem Griffin of Central Florida (2017), D'Cota Dixon of Wisconsin (2018), Trey Smith of Tennessee (2019) and Sam Ehlinger of Texas (2020).

It is the third award for which Morgan has been a finalist this year. He won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's best walk-on and was one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy as the sport's best scholar-athlete.

Morgan has 96 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, in 12 games this season. He also intercepted a pass during the Razorbacks' game against Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

The sixth-year senior from Greenwood will play in his final game as a Razorback on Jan. 1 when Arkansas meets Penn State in the Outback Bowl.