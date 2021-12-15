• Martin Scorsese's alma mater, New York University, is establishing a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The formation of the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts was announced Tuesday by NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. The institute will include a virtual production center, the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and support for student scholarships -- with tuition assistance for those selected as "Scorsese scholars." A large donation from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation -- the nonprofit run by the "Star Wars" filmmaker and his wife, Hobson, co-chief executive of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation -- made the new institute possible. "This is such a singular and remarkable honor for me, and I thank my old, dear friend George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson and their remarkable foundation for this honor," Scorsese, 79, said in a statement. "Their generosity of spirit and deed is deeply moving for me, and doubly so since this state-of-the-art institute will be housed at my beloved alma mater, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. I only wish that my parents were around to see this. They would have been so proud." Scorsese has a long history with NYU's film program. As a student, he made his first short films there, including 1967's "The Big Shave, " a six-minute Vietnam War allegory in which a young man shaves his face until it's a bloody mess. Scorsese earned his masters at NYU in 1968 and continued after teaching undergraduate filmmaking. The school also gave him an honorary degree in 1992, and Scorsese currently sits on Tisch's Dean's Council.

• Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu of India, crowned the 70th Miss Universe said she was feeling "overwhelmed because it's been 21 years since India got Miss Universe crown and it's happening right now." Sandhu, 21, topped a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor Sunday in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 a.m. local time to accommodate the primetime schedule in the U.S. The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants' public speaking skills. But the contest also drew attention from a Palestinian-led boycott which urged contestants to skip the event to protest Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. Only Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country with close ties to the Palestinians, did not send a representative. And, with the onset of the coronavirus omicron variant, some contestants had to get special permission to enter Israel.