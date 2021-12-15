Lynx aviation service

acquired by Atlantic

Lynx, which operated a network of nine aviation service centers in eight states, including one at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, has been acquired by Atlantic Aviation.

Lynx and Atlantic are known as fixed based operators in the aviation industry, or FBOs. With airport permission, FBOs provide aeronautical services for aircraft, passengers and crew. Lynx and Atlantic focus on business aviation customers.

Atlantic is the second largest FBO in the United States with about 1,800 employees and more than 70 locations, according to the company's website.

It leases more than 28 million square feet of ramp space, 7 million square feet of hangar space and 600,000 square feet of FBO terminal space, according to background material provided to the airport. It pumps more than 250 million gallons of aviation fuel annually and manages about 700 tenants at its facilities.

Lynx has been at Clinton National since 2018 when it acquired Fly Arkansas LLC's operation at the airport.

-- Noel Oman

Ameren closing coal

power plant early

The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Corp. said in a court filing Tuesday that it will close a coal plant several years early, a move that follows a court order this summer requiring pollution controls that would potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The plant sits along the Mississippi River near Festus, Mo., about 40 miles south of St. Louis. In August, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in a decade-old lawsuit, ordering Ameren to install pollution control equipment.

The federal government argued that modifications in 2007 and 2010 without proper permits led to increased sulfur dioxide emission. Sulfur dioxide is a byproduct of burning coal that can harm the respiratory system.

Ameren maintains that air quality monitors near Rush Island meet federal and state standards. Rush Island is among four coal plants it operates.

Ameren had planned to close Rush Island in 2039. The court filing didn't give a specific closure date but said it would be before the March 2024 compliance date required by the court.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up

2.92, ends at 772.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 772.62, up 2.92.

"Another big jump in producer prices sent stocks lower on Tuesday, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases at the close of today's meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.