Oil output catching up with demand, report shows

Oil production is on the verge of exceeding demand this month, potentially easing pressure on prices, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

"Much needed relief for tight markets is on the way," the Paris-based forecasting group said in its Monthly Oil Report.

Oil prices have roughly doubled over the past year, leading to higher prices at the pump for refined products like gasoline, which have been large contributors to soaring inflation in the United States and other countries.

The agency modestly trimmed its forecasts for demand for this year and next year in response to the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus but said that the surge in new cases would likely "temporarily slow" rather than "upend" the ongoing recovery in oil consumption.

The group said the key factor in its improved outlook was rising oil production in the United States, Canada and Brazil. If the producers' group known as OPEC Plus, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, continues to gradually raise production, substantial surpluses of oil could accumulate next year, the monthly report said.

OPEC Plus decided on Dec. 2 to raise daily oil output by 400,000 barrels in January. But it kept the meeting open and said it would be able to reconvene at short notice to change course.

Analysts say that oil prices are strongly influenced by the levels of stocks of the fuel, which have been drawn down well below normal in recent months, because of production restraint by OPEC Plus, the slow recovery of U.S. drilling and economic recovery around the world after pandemic lockdowns.

Responding to consumer complaints and political criticism, the Biden administration Nov. 23 announced a release of up to 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserves, along with similar actions by China, South Korea, India, Japan and Britain. This rebellion of consuming nations over high prices could add about 70 million barrels to the market, further replenishing what have been tight supplies.

While oil has soared about 45% this year with economies rebounding from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, it slumped more than 10% on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. That was mainly due to the discovery of the omicron variant.

Prices have since recovered some of those losses, with Brent crude, the international standard, trading at about $74 a barrel Tuesday and West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, selling for about $70 a barrel.

