100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1921

• The "Wampus Cat," the "Hot Dog," the "Whiz Bang," and the "Pajamas," all monthly periodicals published in other cities and sold at most news stands, will not be available here next month, according to Chief of Police Burl C. Rotenberry, who yesterday notified the news dealers that literature of this sort must not be sold here. Chief Rotenberry acted on orders from Mayor Ben Brickhouse and Prosecuting Attorney George Emerson, who decided that these publications are obscene and objectionable. Only one dealer refused to comply. ... A state law and a city ordinance prohibit the sale of any obscene literature. Chief Rotenberry said that any dealer arrested for violation of this order would be tried on a state charge.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1971

High winds and heavy rains struck a wide area of western and northern Arkansas late Tuesday night, injuring at least nine persons, overturning house trailers and blowing down trees and power lines. The sheriff's office at Fort Smith said that a tornado touched down north of Fort Smith at 10 p.m. and the State Police at Harrison said that one struck Western Grove in northeast Newton County at 11:10 p.m. There were also reports of other tornadoes. Eight of the injured were members of two families whose mobile homes were overturned.

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- The city Board of Directors on Monday will consider an ordinance banning smoking in restaurants and adult cabarets. The law would prohibit cigarettes, pipes and cigars in restaurants whose primary business is food and beverages. ... The ordinance would allow smoking in bars and administrative areas such as offices, stockrooms, employee lounges and private meeting rooms. The measure is sponsored by City Director Peggy Maruthur, who said this week she wants to protect customers and restaurant employees from the health risks of second-hand smoke. The Arkansas Hospitality Association and the Arkansas Lodging Association oppose the ordinance, saying it will harm local restaurants and discourage tourism. City Attorney David White ... said local government has the authority to impose smoking ordinances on private facilities open to the public.

10 years ago

Dec. 15, 2011

BRYANT -- Young people from Bryant High School are learning more about city government firsthand as members of the city's first Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. The group of 19 students in the 10th through 12th grades meets monthly to learn about how the city operates and about residents' involvement. ... Youth council members have provided volunteer help for city events, such as a gala for the Bryant Boys and Girls Club and a recent health expo. ... Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs said the council is also active in helping create the city's walkability study. ... Next year, Dabbs said, she will ask the youth members what issues they want to take on as their own projects.