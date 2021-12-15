Panthers key on Taylor, turn away Cardinals





SILOAM SPRINGS -- Mission accomplished for Siloam Springs on Tuesday night against Farmington.

The Panthers held Farmington's star scorer Layne Taylor to five points, and Siloam Springs pulled away from the Cardinals in the second half for a 55-45 victory.

Taylor -- the son of Farmington Coach Johnny Taylor, who was head coach at Siloam Springs from 2009 to 2011 -- scored 61 points in a Farmington victory over Huntsville last Friday.

The Panthers deployed a box-and-one defense to keep somebody -- and sometimes more than one player -- on Layne Taylor most of the night.

"Give the kids a lot of credit," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "That's not our normal defense. It's a defense we worked on for one day, for one game. He scored 61 and he's taken the majority of their shots, so you have to adjust something. We didn't think we could play straight up and let him do his thing.

"It was one of those games where the scheme was something we needed to execute. Our kids did it better than I've ever seen and was able to disrupt their rhythm, and then offensively did a good job of moving the ball."

Senior Carter Winesburg drew the first assignment guarding Taylor, and his defensive effort sparked his offense as he led the Panthers (4-4) with 17 points.

Dalton Newman added 13 points and Jedi Hunter scored all eight of his points in the first half. Like Siloam Springs did on Taylor, Farmington paid close attention defensively to Josh Stewart, limiting him to six points.

But the Cardinals' had trouble with the Panthers' supporting cast.

The Panthers led by 10 points in the first half before Farmington cut it to 31-26 at halftime. The Cardinals pulled within two after a three-pointer from Logan Burch to open the second half. But Siloam Springs answered with three-pointers from Nate Vachon and Winesburg to retake command.

The Panthers led by 14 points in the second half.

Nathan Monroe led Farmington (10-1) with 20 points, while Caleb Blakely had nine.

"I thought their length really affected us," Johnny Taylor said. "It gave us a lot of problems. We talked about after the game, the one thing we're going to try and learn and grow from is not jumping to pass the ball against length. We're not going to be able to pass over length this year."



