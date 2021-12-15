PODCAST: Players leaving and returning, Pittman's contract









On this edition of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon discuss the departure of Treylon Burks and the return of Jalen Catalon and Ricky Stromberg.

This episode also includes discussion on the contract negotiations for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released weekly leading up to the bowl game, and our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball.




