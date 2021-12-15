Police make arrest in Little Rock restaurant break-in

Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday in a break-in at The Fold restaurant that happened early in the morning, a police spokesman said.

No further information was immediately available about the arrest, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday evening.

The eatery was closed Wednesday after the burglary, with a Facebook post on the restaurant's page showing photos of the broken glass doors and suggesting that the break-in happened between 6:45 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Employees arriving to the business at 3501 Old Cantrell Road on Wednesday morning found the restaurant's glass doors shattered and the business burglarized, according to an incident report.

The suspect stole two computers and tampered with two more, ripping at least one off of the wall in an attempt at theft, the report states. They also took some tequila and a till with cash inside before fleeing in a vehicle from a nearby lot.