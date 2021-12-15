PREP BASKETBALL: Ozark knocks off short-handed Shiloh Christian

SPRINGDALE -- Ozark jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back, forcing 19 turnovers and taking down shorthanded Shiloh Christian 40-27 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hillbillies allowed only two points in the first eight minutes, coasting to a 13-2 lead.

"It's very important for us to play that type of defense," Ozark Coach Bret Nagel said. "We've played some really good teams early in the year, and we know how to play well with each other and stick together."

Despite a slow start, Shiloh Christian was only outscored by two points the remainder of the game despite the slow start.

"We came out and played well at the beginning, but at times kind of hit the panic button and were a little inconsistent," Nagel said. "It was big for us to play that good defense early, but it would be nice if we did that the whole game. We had a few little things that disrupted it with getting in foul trouble and getting in a rush too much, which is something with our chemistry we've got to fix internally."

All the scoring was done by four Lady Hillbillies, with Briley Burns leading the way going for 13 points, followed by Carter Crane's 10.

The Saints were playing without seniors Hailey Tunnell and Lauren Wyand, both of which were on a school-related mission trip. Coach Lisa Bivens said she used the circumstance as an opportunity to develop younger players, starting four freshmen.

"We were hating that our seniors were gone, but I was trying to spin things positive and think how good this was for our team," Bivens said. "We're playing with five ninth-graders this year, and obviously they need more and more experience.

"We really missed our two leaders tonight, but this is good in the sense that I hope it helps mature them because they will have to be thrown at fast-paced varsity girls basketball. So it was good for them to get a good feel for that tonight."

Freshman Maiesha Washington led the way for Shiloh Christian with 9 points, blocking 3 shots and dishing 2 assists.

Boys

Ozark 48, Shiloh Christian 39

Less than a week removed from landing a spot on the Class 4A football all-state list, Landon Wright showcased his multi-sport talent, leading Ozark to a win over Shiloh Christian.

Wright scored 17 points, knocking down 3 three-pointers and causing havoc in full-court defense that resulted in transition buckets.

Ozark controlled a lead throughout the game, but not without things getting close. After pulling ahead by 10 points a minute into the fourth quarter, a flurry of Shiloh baskets came. Bodie Neal knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner with 1:24 left in the game to trim the lead to 41-37.

The Hillbillies ended the game on a 7-2 mark, cementing the win after Wright stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup.

Neal and Connor Menifee led the way for Shiloh Christian, each scoring 11 points.