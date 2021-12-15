Razorbacks add 20 on first day of football signing period

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed 20 high school football players to letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early national signing period.

Half of the Razorbacks’ class is made up of players from Arkansas high schools. Three in-state signees — receiver Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee of Maumelle and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris of Little Rock — are ranked 4-star recruits by ESPN.

Harris is the son of Elliott Harris, a Razorbacks offensive lineman from 2001-04, and played at Joe T. Robinson High School.

The other seven in-state signees are rated 3-star recruits by ESPN and include linebackers Kaden Henley of Shiloh Christian and Mani Powell of Fayetteville; defensive linemen Nico Davillier of Maumelle and JJ Hollingsworth of Greenland; receiver Quincey McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney of Clarendon; and running back James Jointer of Little Rock Parkview.

The Razorbacks’ class includes four 4-star signees after receiver Sam M’bake committed Wednesday morning. M’bake played at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., and had offers from several SEC teams.

Arkansas could add a fifth 4-star to the class during the late signing period in February. Safety Myles Rowser of Belleville, Mich., is verbally committed to the Razorbacks.

In addition, Gentry Williams, a 4-star receiver and defensive back from Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that he will wait until the late signing period. Williams is committed to Oklahoma, but told the newspaper he has been in contact with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman since the Sooners’ head coaching change.

As of mid-day Wednesday, the Razorbacks’ class was ranked 17th nationally by 247Sports. The website ranked Arkansas’ class the eighth best in the SEC behind Georgia (1), Texas A&M (2), Alabama (3), Kentucky (11), Auburn (13), Missouri (14) and Tennessee (16).

Future SEC teams Texas (5) and Oklahoma (10) are also ahead of the Razorbacks in the team rankings.

Recruiting rankings do not reflect transfers. Arkansas has signed former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and former LSU linebacker Landon Jackson, who were 5-star and 4-star recruits, respectively, out of high school.

Haselwood and running back signee Rashod Dubinion were teammates at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. Their high school coach was Jimmy Smith, who is in his second season coaching running backs at Arkansas.

The state of Georgia contributed three of the 20 high school players signed by the Razorbacks — M’bake, Dubinion and tight end Tyrus Washington of Lee County High School in Leesburg.

Arkansas also signed three players from the state of Tennessee — defensive backs Jaylen Lewis of Haywood High School in Brownsville and Anthony Brown of Milan, and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis.

The Razorbacks continued their commitment under Pittman to signing special teams players to scholarships. Arkansas’ class includes two specialists — punter Max Fletcher from Melbourne, Australia, and long snapper Eli Stein of Cambridge, Wis.

Other signees in this year's class are linebacker Jordan Crook of Duncanville, Texas, and offensive lineman Eli Henderson of Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C.