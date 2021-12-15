Reclassification sending teams up, down

AAA 2022-2024 football conferences
CLASS 7A
7A-Central
Bryant
Cabot
Conway
Fort Smith Northside
Jonesboro^*
Little Rock Central
Little Rock Southwest
North Little Rock
7A-West
Bentonville
Bentonville West
Fayetteville
Fort Smith Southside
Rogers
Rogers Heritage
Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber
CLASS 6A
6A-East
Benton*
El Dorado
Greene County Tech^*
Jacksonville^*
Little Rock Catholic^*
Marion
Searcy
Sheridan
Sylvan Hills
West Memphis
6A-West
Greenbrier^*
Greenwood
Lake Hamilton
Little Rock Christian^*
Mountain Home
Pulaski Academy^*
Russellville
Siloam Springs
Van Buren
CLASS 5A
5A-Central
Beebe
Maumelle
Mills^*
Morrilton*
Pine Bluff^*
Joe T. Robinson^*
Vilonia*
Watson Chapel
White Hall
5A-East
Batesville
Southside Batesville^*
Brookland
Forrest City
Nettleton
Paragould
Valley View
Wynne
5A-West
Alma
Dardanelle^*
Clarksville
Farmington
Harrison
Pea Ridge
Prairie Grove^*
Shiloh Christian^*
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Berryville
Elkins
Gentry
Gravette
Green Forest
Huntsville
Lincoln^*
Ozark*
4A-2
Bald Knob
Cave City*
Harding Academy^*
Heber Springs
Lonoke
Mountain View*
Riverview^*
Stuttgart
4A-3
Blytheville
Gosnell
Harrisburg^*
Highland
Pocahontas
Rivercrest
Trumann
Jonesboro Westside
4A-4
Bauxite*
Central Arkansas Christian*
Clinton*
Dover
Haskell Harmony Grove*
Lamar*
Little Rock Hall^*
Mayflower^*
Pottsville
4A-7
Arkadelphia
Ashdown
Fountain Lake
Genoa Central^*
Malvern
Mena*
Nashville
Waldron
4A-8
Crossett
DeWitt
Dumas
Hamburg
Helena-WH Central
McGehee^*
Monticello
Star City
Warren
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Booneville*
Cedarville
Charleston
Greenland
Hackett
Lavaca
Mansfield
West Fork
3A-2
Atkins*
Melbourne
Newport
Perryville*
Quitman^*
Salem
Yellville-Summit^*
3A-3
Corning
Hoxie
Manila
Osceola
Palestine-Wheatley
Piggott
Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Bismarck*
Centerpoint*
Glen Rose*
Jessieville*
Magnet Cove^*
Paris
Two Rivers
3A-5
Fouke
Gurdon^*
Horatio
Junction City^*
Parkers Chapel^*
Prescott
Smackover*
3A-6
Barton
Dollarway
Drew Central
Fordyce^*
Camden Harmony Grave*
Lake Village
Rison
CLASS 2A
2A-1
Bigelow*
Conway Christian*
Decatur^*
Hector*
Johnson County Westside*
Magazine*
Mountainburg*
2A-2
Clarendon*
Cross County*
Des Arc*
Earle*
East Poinsett County*
Lee County*
Marked Tree*
McCrory*
2A-3
Dierks*
Foreman*
Lafayette County*
Mineral Springs*
Mount Ida*
Murfreesboro*
Poyen*
2A-4
Baptist Prep^*
Bearden*
Carlisle*
Episcopal Collegiate^*
England*
Hampton*
Hazen*
*Denotes school has joined new conference
^Denotes school has been reclassified
The Arkansas Athletic Association Board of Directors approved high school football conference reclassifications Tuesday morning via Zoom, reshuffling the landscape of high school football in the state for the next three seasons.
The board, made up of 20 athletic directors from across the state, approved changes that will completely reclassify 33 schools and move 79 schools to new conferences for the 2022-2024 seasons.
"I think [it's] as good as it can [be]," AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "It's never easy. ... We crunch a lot of numbers, calculate geography numbers, mileage numbers, and there's no perfect way. If there was, all 50 states would be doing it the same way."
The three biggest classifications based on population -- 7A, 6A and 5A -- saw the fewest changes. Class 5A has 10 schools joining new conferences, 6A has seven and 7A has one. Class 2A saw the most change. It went from six conferences to four, with all 29 of the 2A schools joining a different conference.
"That's what the 2A schools wanted," Taylor said. "They wanted as full schedules as they could get of eight teams in each conference, and we got pretty close."
The 2A's four conferences each have at least seven members, with the 2A-2 being the lone member with eight.
Classes 3A and 4A both have 16 schools joining new conferences. Three schools -- Little Rock Hall, Decatur and Episcopal Collegiate -- are set to go from 8-man to 11-man football. Hall will play in the 4A-4 Conference, and Decatur and Episcopal in the 2A-1 and 2A-4, respectively.
Thirty-three of the 79 teams that changed conferences were completely reclassified. Fifteen schools were reclassified among 7A, 6A and 5A, and 18 were reclassified among 4A, 3A and 2A.
According to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporting, many of the approved reclassifications were anticipated as early as June.
On June 11, the AAA released its classification numbers, which are based solely on enrollment, for the 2022-2024 cycle during its annual workshop. The AAA's competitive equity factor was also announced during the workshop, which was created to determine whether non-public or private schools had been overly competitive, or less so, in a classification.
"It works both ways, and they treat some differently, not all the same," Taylor said. "The majority will stay right where they are, but some have moved up and some have moved down."
Schools that saw reclassifications due to the competitive equity factor included Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Harding Academy, which all moved up one classification, and Little Rock Catholic, which moved down one classification, among others.
Jonesboro's jump to Class 7A was the most anticipated from an enrollment standpoint, as Jonesboro Public Schools has grown into the 15th largest school district in the state.
Jonesboro is now the furthest east member of the 7A-Central, about 130 miles away from Little Rock. It's also an approximate 260-mile drive from Fort Smith Northside, the furthest west member of the conference.
Concern for travel issues in regard to Jonesboro and Northside was mentioned during Tuesday's meeting, but Taylor said he had spoken to the superintendents of both school districts before the move was made. Taylor also proposed the possibility of the teams facing off in Central Arkansas. War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, First Security Stadium in Searcy or Estes Stadium in Conway were mentioned as potential venues.
Taylor said there will be 20 working days for schools to appeal the reclassifications, which he said puts the deadline at Jan. 25, 2022.