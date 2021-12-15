Reclassification sending teams up, down

AAA 2022-2024 football conferences

CLASS 7A

7A-Central

Bryant

Cabot

Conway

Fort Smith Northside

Jonesboro^*

Little Rock Central

Little Rock Southwest

North Little Rock

7A-West

Bentonville

Bentonville West

Fayetteville

Fort Smith Southside

Rogers

Rogers Heritage

Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS 6A

6A-East

Benton*

El Dorado

Greene County Tech^*

Jacksonville^*

Little Rock Catholic^*

Marion

Searcy

Sheridan

Sylvan Hills

West Memphis

6A-West

Greenbrier^*

Greenwood

Lake Hamilton

Little Rock Christian^*

Mountain Home

Pulaski Academy^*

Russellville

Siloam Springs

Van Buren

CLASS 5A

5A-Central

Beebe

Maumelle

Mills^*

Morrilton*

Pine Bluff^*

Joe T. Robinson^*

Vilonia*

Watson Chapel

White Hall

5A-East

Batesville

Southside Batesville^*

Brookland

Forrest City

Nettleton

Paragould

Valley View

Wynne

5A-West

Alma

Dardanelle^*

Clarksville

Farmington

Harrison

Pea Ridge

Prairie Grove^*

Shiloh Christian^*

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Berryville

Elkins

Gentry

Gravette

Green Forest

Huntsville

Lincoln^*

Ozark*

4A-2

Bald Knob

Cave City*

Harding Academy^*

Heber Springs

Lonoke

Mountain View*

Riverview^*

Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville

Gosnell

Harrisburg^*

Highland

Pocahontas

Rivercrest

Trumann

Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Bauxite*

Central Arkansas Christian*

Clinton*

Dover

Haskell Harmony Grove*

Lamar*

Little Rock Hall^*

Mayflower^*

Pottsville

4A-7

Arkadelphia

Ashdown

Fountain Lake

Genoa Central^*

Malvern

Mena*

Nashville

Waldron

4A-8

Crossett

DeWitt

Dumas

Hamburg

Helena-WH Central

McGehee^*

Monticello

Star City

Warren

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Booneville*

Cedarville

Charleston

Greenland

Hackett

Lavaca

Mansfield

West Fork

3A-2

Atkins*

Melbourne

Newport

Perryville*

Quitman^*

Salem

Yellville-Summit^*

3A-3

Corning

Hoxie

Manila

Osceola

Palestine-Wheatley

Piggott

Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Bismarck*

Centerpoint*

Glen Rose*

Jessieville*

Magnet Cove^*

Paris

Two Rivers

3A-5

Fouke

Gurdon^*

Horatio

Junction City^*

Parkers Chapel^*

Prescott

Smackover*

3A-6

Barton

Dollarway

Drew Central

Fordyce^*

Camden Harmony Grave*

Lake Village

Rison

CLASS 2A

2A-1

Bigelow*

Conway Christian*

Decatur^*

Hector*

Johnson County Westside*

Magazine*

Mountainburg*

2A-2

Clarendon*

Cross County*

Des Arc*

Earle*

East Poinsett County*

Lee County*

Marked Tree*

McCrory*

2A-3

Dierks*

Foreman*

Lafayette County*

Mineral Springs*

Mount Ida*

Murfreesboro*

Poyen*

2A-4

Baptist Prep^*

Bearden*

Carlisle*

Episcopal Collegiate^*

England*

Hampton*

Hazen*

*Denotes school has joined new conference

^Denotes school has been reclassified

The Arkansas Athletic Association Board of Directors approved high school football conference reclassifications Tuesday morning via Zoom, reshuffling the landscape of high school football in the state for the next three seasons.

The board, made up of 20 athletic directors from across the state, approved changes that will completely reclassify 33 schools and move 79 schools to new conferences for the 2022-2024 seasons.

"I think [it's] as good as it can [be]," AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "It's never easy. ... We crunch a lot of numbers, calculate geography numbers, mileage numbers, and there's no perfect way. If there was, all 50 states would be doing it the same way."

The three biggest classifications based on population -- 7A, 6A and 5A -- saw the fewest changes. Class 5A has 10 schools joining new conferences, 6A has seven and 7A has one. Class 2A saw the most change. It went from six conferences to four, with all 29 of the 2A schools joining a different conference.

"That's what the 2A schools wanted," Taylor said. "They wanted as full schedules as they could get of eight teams in each conference, and we got pretty close."

The 2A's four conferences each have at least seven members, with the 2A-2 being the lone member with eight.

Classes 3A and 4A both have 16 schools joining new conferences. Three schools -- Little Rock Hall, Decatur and Episcopal Collegiate -- are set to go from 8-man to 11-man football. Hall will play in the 4A-4 Conference, and Decatur and Episcopal in the 2A-1 and 2A-4, respectively.

Thirty-three of the 79 teams that changed conferences were completely reclassified. Fifteen schools were reclassified among 7A, 6A and 5A, and 18 were reclassified among 4A, 3A and 2A.

According to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporting, many of the approved reclassifications were anticipated as early as June.

On June 11, the AAA released its classification numbers, which are based solely on enrollment, for the 2022-2024 cycle during its annual workshop. The AAA's competitive equity factor was also announced during the workshop, which was created to determine whether non-public or private schools had been overly competitive, or less so, in a classification.

"It works both ways, and they treat some differently, not all the same," Taylor said. "The majority will stay right where they are, but some have moved up and some have moved down."

Schools that saw reclassifications due to the competitive equity factor included Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Harding Academy, which all moved up one classification, and Little Rock Catholic, which moved down one classification, among others.

Jonesboro's jump to Class 7A was the most anticipated from an enrollment standpoint, as Jonesboro Public Schools has grown into the 15th largest school district in the state.

Jonesboro is now the furthest east member of the 7A-Central, about 130 miles away from Little Rock. It's also an approximate 260-mile drive from Fort Smith Northside, the furthest west member of the conference.

Concern for travel issues in regard to Jonesboro and Northside was mentioned during Tuesday's meeting, but Taylor said he had spoken to the superintendents of both school districts before the move was made. Taylor also proposed the possibility of the teams facing off in Central Arkansas. War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, First Security Stadium in Searcy or Estes Stadium in Conway were mentioned as potential venues.

Taylor said there will be 20 working days for schools to appeal the reclassifications, which he said puts the deadline at Jan. 25, 2022.