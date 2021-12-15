Rison man sentenced to 17 1/2 years on child pornography charges

A Cleveland County man convicted of two counts of production of child pornography after a three-day jury trial last summer will spend the next 17½ years in federal prison after being sentenced Tuesday by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Matthew McCoy, 30, of Rison was found guilty on June 30 after a jury deliberated less than three hours before finding him guilty on both counts.

"My job here today is to decide what's the just and fair sentence under the law for you," Marshall told McCoy as he opened the hearing. "Are you ready to get this done and find out what your sentence is going to be?"

"As ready as I can be," McCoy responded.

According to court records, McCoy's wife, Holly McCoy, sought a protection order from the Saline County Circuit Court in December 2018 after she said her husband had pointed a pistol at her while she was holding her 1-year-old son. Three days later, Holly McCoy met with Benton police to report that when a family member was trying to repair a bathroom vent in a guest bathroom in her home, he discovered a video camera hidden underneath the vent cover.

During the trial, assistant U.S. attorneys Kristin Bryant and John Ray White presented evidence indicating that McCoy -- who worked part time for his father's security company -- had placed surveillance cameras in the master bedroom and two bathrooms of his and his former wife's Saline County home.

Those cameras, investigators said, had recorded nude images and videos of female family members, including videos of a then-15-year-old girl -- one as she was using the bathroom and then standing in front of the bathroom mirror nude, and another of her drying herself off in the master bathroom -- that were taken in October 2018.

Under U.S. statutes governing such crimes, McCoy could have been sentenced to a prison term of 15-30 years on each of the two counts, with 15 years as the mandatory minimum sentence. McCoy's attorney, Christophe Tarver with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, had requested a sentence of the mandatory minimum, a downward variance from the U.S. sentencing guideline range of between 17.5 years and 21 years 10 months in prison.

"Mr. McCoy understands the seriousness of the offense, and he is deeply remorseful," Tarver said. "Fifteen years in prison is a long sentence. It's a long time that takes Mr. McCoy out of his son's life basically until he's an adult."

Bryant asked for a midrange guideline sentence of 20 years, arguing that the underlying conduct in the case and the need to deter such actions from others called for a substantial prison term.

She said the two videos of the minor victim were edited in such a way that the purpose for capturing the videos in the first place was obvious.

"It is clear what Mr. McCoy's intentions were when he directed her to the master bathroom," Bryant said. "It's easy to stick a camera in a bathroom knowing what you're going to see ... there needs to be a message sent that this is not OK."

Holly McCoy read a prepared statement at the hearing, describing for the court the devastation her ex-husband's actions had wrought in her life and saying that a lengthy prison sentence for him would provide "peace of mind for me."

"I cannot go back and I cannot erase what happened to me. Like a death, an earthquake or a car crash, the event happens suddenly and changes us without warning," she read. "Ask any woman where she was when she first discovered the betrayal and, much like 9-11, that soul-shattering shock is etched in time."

Holly McCoy said the details of her ex-husband's actions would remain with her for the rest of her life.

"The problem is," she said, "there is no bleach for the brain and envisioning the details makes the trauma of the event more difficult to overcome."

She described what happened Dec. 2, 2018, when Matthew McCoy pointed a loaded weapon at her and their infant son in the garage of their home.

"He felt he was losing control of me, and he liked the way it felt, holding our fate in his hands," Holly McCoy said. "That was when I knew I had to leave. I realized my son needed a living mother more than he needed his father."

Her voice began to break as she recalled her horror as the details continued to pile up, saying that December 2018 was the most emotional time of her life.

"I found out I was being stalked in my own home, constantly under surveillance in every room," Holly McCoy said. "I felt so violated and disgusted I let such a monster into my family ... the only reason it ended is that Matthew got caught."

Throughout Holly McCoy's testimony, Matthew McCoy sat impassively, betraying no emotion. In a brief statement to the court, he apologized for his actions and asked for leniency.

After thanking the attorneys for their work leading up to, during and after McCoy's trial, Marshall came down exactly in the center between Tarver's request for the mandatory minimum 15-year sentence and Bryant's request for 20 years.

"I know more about this case than most because of the trial," Marshall said. "I understand the context of all this. ... Being safe and secure in one's home is important and it's clear from the record in our trial, as Ms. Bryant said, that these images of the teen-aged young woman were captured and used. ... I believe a substantial sentence here is appropriate."

In addition to 17½ years in prison, Marshall ordered McCoy to serve five years of supervised release, to seek drug abuse treatment, and to attend any vocational and educational programs available to him.