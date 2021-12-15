Robinson steps up, stands tall for Bryant in win





BRYANT -- Undersized and undermanned summed up the situation Bryant faced Tuesday night.

It's a good thing Khasen Robinson stood tall for the Hornets.

The senior scored 28 points, including 20 during a red-hot first half, to drive Bryant to a 63-56 victory over Benton to win the Saline County Shootout at Hornets Arena.

Landyn Newburn also had a stout night with 19 points for Bryant (5-1), which was coming off a fifth-place finish in last week's Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament in Little Rock, but refused to play second fiddle to the Panthers despite being physically challenged.

The Hornets were forced to play without a host of key post players, not to mention a pair of 6-5 forwards. Bryant didn't have a player available who stood taller than 6-1. Benton (5-2), on the other hand, has eight players on its roster standing at least 6-2, led by 6-8 center Ajaden Gray.

"We're so small right now," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "It's looks like we should be playing in a 6-foot-and-under league. We've got some guys that are out, and we had a hard deal dealing with [Gray] from the start. But man, Khasen was awesome.

"He controlled the game offensively all night, and he gave us exactly what we needed."

Robinson's efforts were even more pivotal for the Hornets, particularly because one of their top players didn't net his initial points until the third quarter. Gabe George, who scored 23 points in the team's previous game, hit his first basket – a lay-up – with 3:17 to go in the third. But Robinson showed he was more than capable of putting the team on his back when he had to.

He scored 10 points in the first quarter and netted Bryant's first seven of the second to help transform a 23-17 deficit into a 24-23 lead. He later drilled a three-pointer from 23 feet out to snap a 29-29 tie and give the Hornets a 32-29 lead at the half.

"We just battled," Abrahamson said. "Our kids were just trying so hard. ... outmatched and outsized. But we had to have great effort in this one, and that's what we got. Benton got some open looks for threes at the start, was getting offensive rebounds. ... We just had to battle those guys. They've got a really, really good team."

The Panthers, too, were shorthanded. Coach Dexter Hendrix was out because of an emergency, but Benton was able to stay in step. Gray scored 10 points in the first 16 minutes, and he, along with Cam Harris, were the primary culprits that kept Bryant from pulling away.

The Hornets held a 58-49 lead with less than three minutes remaining until a quick 7-2 spurt got the Panthers within reach. Harris' three-pointer with 41 seconds to go cut Bryant's advantage to 60-56. But Robinson again answered with a key free throw moments later. He then corralled a loose ball, which led to a basket by Cairon Allen shortly after to clinch it for Bryant.

"Landyn really stepped up in the second half, too," Abrahamson said. "He scored some big buckets for us. And then we started getting some stops. When that happened, you can see our guys' confidence grow.





"We're not deep right now. Our two 6-5 guys weren't playing so it was like, 'Are we going to be able to step up to the challenge for 32 minutes?' You just don't know when you go into a game that undersized. But my guys showed a lot of heart, and I'm just so proud of them."

Harris ended up with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Gray had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Benton.









