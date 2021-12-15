Rock Region Metro settles on familiar firm to handle chief executive search

The Rock Region Metro board of directors agreed Tuesday to hire consulting firm Baker Tilly to lead its search for a new chief executive officer.

The Central Arkansas transit agency is looking for a new leader after CEO Charles Frazier announced in November he was stepping down after he accepted a senior vice president and chief operating officer position with the Jacksonville, Fla., Transportation Authority.

Rock Region Chief Financial Officer Justin Avery has taken over as interim CEO of the transit agency.

The agreement Rock Region expects to sign with Baker Tilly will cost $26,500 with work "outside the scope of services" being billed at $250 per hour.

Rock Region board members cited previous experience with Baker Tilly as one of the reasons for hiring the firm. In 2017, Rock Region hired Frazier as its CEO after tapping Springsted Waters to conduct the search. Springsted Waters was later acquired by Baker Tilly.

Baker Tilly's $26,500 quote to the Rock Region board was the lowest the board received from the four consulting firms it contacted.

"We've got experience with them and they brought us a rock star," Bruce Moore, the Little Rock city manager and a Rock Region board member, said during a Rock Region committee meeting last week.

Rock Region's new CEO will take over the agency amid the continuing covid-19 pandemic and a decline in ridership related to covid-19 levels.

Ridership numbers for fixed-route bus services, links and streetcar trips were all down in November when compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Fixed route bus ridership reflected 111,919 trips in November compared to 189,497 trips in November 2019. Links, Rock Region's para-transit service, recorded 7,741 trips in November compared to 8,012 in 2019. Rock Region's streetcar had 3,513 trips in November compared to 7,770 in 2019.

Metro Connect, Rock Region's micro-transit, ride-hailing service saw an increase when compared to 2019 with 4,085 trips in November compared to 1,028 in November 2019.

"We are looking again to get back to that level in 2022, and hopefully we can have some initiative that will help increase our ridership across all modes of transportation," Avery said.