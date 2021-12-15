Rogers City Council approves $71 million budget for 2022

ROGERS -- City Council members have approved a $71 million budget for next year.

The council met Tuesday with the 2022 budget being the top item on the agenda.

The overall budget includes $71 million in revenue, $70.75 million in expenses and a surplus of $211,202 which will be put into reserve if the revenue is realized, Mayor Greg Hines previously said.

Council members Betsy Reithmeyer, Marge Wolf and Clay Kendall discussed the budget during a finance meeting prior to the council meeting.

The budget includes a 4% cost of living raise and 1% merit raise, Casey Wilhelm, the city's finance director, told the committee.

The city has 505 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees, said Peter Masonis, a spokesman for the city.

Wilhelm said $2.4 million is in the budget for capital projects.

The committee voted unanimously to send the budget to the council. The members voted unanimously to approve the budget.

The budget the council approved last December for 2021 projected about $66.4 million in revenue and about $66.1 million in expenses.

In other business, the council had to decide whether to continue with the city's parklets program in which public parking spaces were converted into outdoor areas for business.

The proposed ordinance set the guidelines for parklets and would have required business owners to apply for a permit and gain approval from the Transportation Committee.

John McCurdy, city director of community development, told the Community Environment and Welfare Committee that there is a $1,500 annual fee per parking spot.

Meeting prior to the council meeting, that committee sent the parklets ordinance to the council without any recommendation.

Ashley Pledger told the council that she is a resident in downtown. She urged the members not to vote on the ordinance because more work is needed on it. Pledger said she did not want to hurt downtown, but she doesn't feel there's a need for parklets in downtown.

Four other people also spoke out against parklets.

The council voted 7-to-1 against the parklets ordinance. Kendall was the lone vote for it.

The council also voted to waive competitive bidding for the Fire Department to purchase an ambulance and records management software from ESO Software in Austin, Texas.

The cost of the ambulance cannot exceed $270,000, and the cost of the software cannot exceed $25,000.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the new ambulance will replace one that is currently on the front line. The ambulance is a model that the department has been buying since 2008, he said.