Rogers shooting leads to teen's arrest

ROGERS -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend, according to a news release from Rogers police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Glendale Lane about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in response to multiple calls of shots fired.

Police determined there had been a gathering of people at 208 E. Glendale Lane and a disagreement occurred between some of them, according to the release.

As one juvenile male was leaving, he fired a .223 AR pistol into the residence, the release stated. Some people inside the residence returned fire with a semiautomatic pistol and struck a neighboring residence; the initial shooter then fired several more rounds into the house and into a vehicle parked in the driveway, according to the release.

Several vehicles and residences were struck during the shooting, but nobody was hurt, the release stated.

Rogers Police Department detectives followed up on several leads and, along with the Fayetteville Police Department SWAT team, served a warrant at a residence in Fayetteville on Monday and arrested the teen, according to the release.

He was arrested in connection with terroristic act, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault and engaging in violent criminal group activity. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated, according to the release.