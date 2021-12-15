Rogers takes over as Arkansas State interim coach

Arkansas State 81, Mississippi Valley State 47

After leading by eight points at halftime, the Red Wolves ran away from the Delta Devilettes with a 27-5 third quarter that included 17 unanswered ASU points over the final 3:48 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (5-6) had five different players reach double figures, led by 13 apiece from Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington.

ASU committed 20 turnovers but forced 25 by MVSU and held it to 18-of-60 shooting.

A little more than 12 hours after Arkansas State announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Matt Daniel, the Red Wolves named his interim replacement ahead of Tuesday's night's game against Mississippi Valley State.

Destinee Rogers, who's been an assistant on Daniel's staff since his 2019 hiring and was promoted to associate head coach in May 2020, will serve as ASU's interim head coach. Rogers was a player, graduate assistant and assistant coach at the University of Central Arkansas before heading to the high school ranks for three seasons as the head coach at El Dorado from 2016-2019.

"Destinee Rogers is obviously extremely familiar with our program and has developed outstanding relationships with our student-athletes as a valuable member of our women's basketball coaching staff," Athletic Director Tom Bowen said in a release. "With over half of our schedule yet to be played, including the entire Sun Belt Conference portion, we are excited to see this team continue their season under her leadership."

Bowen reiterated Tuesday in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that his Monday night meeting with Daniel was the first time Daniel had approached him about the possibility of resigning.

"I communicated to him that we wanted him to remain as our head coach and lead this program, and I was emphatic that we wanted him to reconsider," Bowen added. "[Daniel] made the decision to go ahead and resign, so we'll respect his decision, and we wish him well in the future."

Bowen noted that there would be no further financial implications for ASU as Daniel had resigned of his volition. While Bowen did not explicitly guarantee that Rogers would remain in the interim role for the rest of the season, he said the hiring process for Daniel's full-time replacement will begin "later in the season when it's appropriate."

When reached by the Democrat-Gazette via text Tuesday morning, Daniel declined to comment beyond his Monday statement.

For Rogers, her first game as a Division I head coach came Tuesday in an 81-47 home win against Mississippi Valley State.

A former player under Daniel at UCA, Rogers said both she and her team had to collect themselves following a team meeting Monday night in which Daniel shared the news of his plan to resign.

"We all kind of took a step back last night. We were all emotional," Rogers said following Tuesday's game. "I had to accept the responsibility that was given to me and move forward and quickly shift to figuring out what we could do to help these kids get through this game, honestly, because it had just happened so quickly."

Rogers also made history with the victory, becoming the first Black female coach to win a game in any sport at ASU.

"It's a big deal," Rogers said. "I've always said that I think it's great for our kids to see someone that looks like them being in a leadership role. ... That sends a great message and not [with] just African-American women but women, period."