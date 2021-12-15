Russellville man associated with New Aryan Empire sentenced to 33 years for racketeering, drug trafficking

LITTLE ROCK -- A ranking member of the New Aryan Empire, a Pope County-based white supremacist group that ran a violent drug-trafficking operation, was sentenced to 33 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty nearly one year ago to racketeering and drug trafficking charges brought by the federal government.

Kevin Long, 26, of Russellville, pleaded guilty last December before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; aiding and abetting maiming in aid of racketeering; and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison on the conspiracy to violate RICO charge and the drug conspiracy charge. The minimum sentence he faced on the RICO conspiracy count under U.S. sentencing guidelines was 30 years.

Long was one of the original 44 people indicted in October 2017 on federal drug conspiracy and weapons charges as part of the federal government's investigation into the activities of the New Aryan Empire -- a white supremacist group that began as a jailhouse gang in the Pope County jail in 1990. The group soon expanded into the state prison system and eventually, as members were released from prison, into cities and towns around Arkansas and beyond.

In 2019, charges related to racketeering were added as were a number of defendants, although not all of the defendants were charged with racketeering or believed to be members of the New Aryan Empire. But prosecutors said Long, as one of the core group members, engineered the kidnapping, beating and maiming of two people suspected of cooperating with Pope County investigators looking into a shooting incident in which Long was a suspect.

Long is the 20th of 55 defendants to be sentenced in the case. All defendants except two have pleaded guilty.

Marcus Millsap, 53, of Danville, went to trial on racketeering charges -- including aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering -- and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was convicted Sept. 24 on all counts after a 14-day trial and awaits sentencing.

Another defendant, Troy Loadholdt, 40, of Russellville, has been a fugitive since 2017.

Long's hearing, which was set for noon Monday, was delayed by about 90 minutes as Miller presided over jury selection in another matter. Long, who is being held in the Jefferson County jail in Pine Bluff, was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals as several family members sat in attendance.

He listened quietly as Miller went through the sentencing guidelines at some length because of the complexity of the calculations to determine the level of each offense to be combined with the defendant's criminal history and criminal category score to arrive at an appropriate sentence for each offense.

Long's attorney, Jonathan Lane of Little Rock, asked Miller to consider sentencing Long to 25 years, five years under the minimum, citing Long's age and desire to have a life outside of prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Brown argued that Long's conduct warranted a sentence of 35 to 40 years.