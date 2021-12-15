Springdale police chief announces retirement

SPRINGDALE -- Police Chief Mike Peters announced his retirement Wednesday after 30 years with the department. His last day will be Jan. 31.

Peters has served as the department's Chief of Police since Sept. 11, 2015.

"While I look forward to the future and spending more time with family and friends, I will miss my colleagues and the tremendous support the city and the community has shown me and my family," he said in a news release.

"It is not easy to determine the right time to step aside and this has been a very difficult decision," he said. "It has been a busy year, and while I feel that there is still work to be done, I am confident in the leadership of the department to carry it out."

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate, Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after five and a half years in the U.S. Army.

Peters worked in investigations and drug enforcement before a promotion to sergeant in 1998. He was a shift supervisor until his promotion to lieutenant in 2001. In 2004, he was promoted to captain.



