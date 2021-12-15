Starbucks union bid spreads into Boston

BOSTON -- Starbucks workers at two locations in Boston are looking to unionize, days after a successful union vote at a Starbucks in Buffalo, N.Y., a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S.

GBH News reported Monday at least 36 of some 47 employees have put their names down on cards indicating they want to form a union, according to organizing committee members with the Workers United Labor Union. That's the same union vying to represent the workers in Buffalo.

A union representative said they filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for both Boston stores Monday to advise that there was enough interest from the workers to unionize.

Starbucks insists its more than 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it works directly with its employees, which it calls "partners." Still, the company has shown a willingness to bargain outside the U.S., with workers in Victoria, Canada, ratifying a collective bargaining agreement with Starbucks in July, nearly a year after voting to unionize.

A Starbucks spokesperson, when asked for comment Tuesday, referred The Associated Press to a letter from company Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson from a week ago about going forward together as "one Starbucks, grounded in the belief that partners are the heartbeat of this company."

The labor board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at one of three stores in Buffalo where elections were being held.

A second store rejected the union in a vote of 12-8, but the union said it might challenge that result because it wasn't confident all of the eligible votes had been counted. The results of a third store could not be determined because both sides challenged seven separate votes.