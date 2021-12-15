BASKETBALL

UALR women schedule altered

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team's schedule was altered again Tuesday, one day after the Trojans canceled their nonconference game with Alabama.

Tulane canceled the Tulane Classic, slated for next Monday and Tuesday, as the Green Wave have multiple covid-19 positives within their program. UALR (5-5) was scheduled to play Bradley in New Orleans in its Tulane Classic opener before meeting either the Green Wave or Texas Southern the following day.

On Monday, UALR said in a news release that it would be unable to field a team to face Alabama on Thursday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock as several players were sidelined with the flu.

Instead, the Trojans will have more than two weeks between games after losing 73-39 at the University of Arkansas on Sunday. They'll next play Dec. 30 when they go to Georgia State to open Sun Belt Conference play.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Four UCA players earn All-American nods

Multiple University of Central Arkansas football players were named to the HERO Sport FCS All-American teams Tuesday.

Receiver Tyler Hudson was the Bears; lone All-FCS All-American honoree, making first-team. Hudson broke the school's single-game, single-season and career receiving yards records this season.

Running back Darius Hale and offensive lineman Justin Lairy were named to the FCS Freshman All-American team, as Hale finished the year with 1,000-plus rushing yards. Lairy started for the Bears all season.

Hudson and defensive end Logan Jessup were both named to the FCS Sophomore All-American team. Jessup finished 2021 with a team-high 5.5 sacks.

-- Adam Cole

Monden leaving Camden Fairview

Jake Monden, who led Camden Fairview to the 5A-South Conference title this season, is headed to Oklahoma.

According to a statement released on Fairview's school district Facebook page, Monden has resigned from both his head coaching job as well as his position as the school's assistant athletic director to take over the football program at Southmoore in Moore, Okla. The news was also posted on Southmoore's school Facebook page as well.

Monden was the defensive coordinator at El Dorado for three seasons prior to being hired at Fairview in 2016 to replace Mike Cox. He went 35-31 in his six years with the Cardinals, including 10-2 in 2021. Fairview advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs before being ousted by state runner-up White Hall 35-14 in the second round.

At Southmoore, Monden will be moving closer to his home town of Noble, Okla., which is approximately 18 miles south of Moore. He was a 1999 graduate of Noble, where he was an all-state performer in football and wrestling. Monden also graduated from Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla.

-- Erick Taylor