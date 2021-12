Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, will host a holiday open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The bank is providing refreshments and holiday treats for all visitors, according to a news release.

The bank will also gift to the community a donation to the West Pine Bluff Rotary Club to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. For details on the library, visit www.westpinebluffrotary.com.