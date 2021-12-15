Storm's homeless still billed for power

HOUMA, La. -- Louisiana residents who lost their homes to Hurricane Ida or have not had power since the late-August storm tell a newspaper the power company is still billing them for hundreds of dollars a month.

Brenda Billiot of Pointe-aux-Chenes said Ida destroyed everything but her front porch, but two Entergy bills since August totaled about $600.

"Where are these readings coming from?" Billiot said.

She said she paid the first bill and had been notified that her power would be shut off unless she paid the other by Tuesday. "They said I have until the 14th to pay before my power gets cut off but I don't have any power anyways."

The bills could be for electricity and gas used before Ida hit on Aug. 29, and bills always include other costs such as fuel adjustments and storm restoration charges, Entergy Louisiana LLC told The Courier.

Robin Hunter and her husband, Jamie Theriot, said their post-storm bills have totaled more than $1,000 even though they have been living in a generator-powered camper in Chauvin. Running the generator costs $30 a day, Theriot said.

"We were told that we should've been responsible in the first place to ask to get our power shut off," Theriot said.

The company's statement to The Courier said bills will cover multiple months if some could not be delivered because of storm damage or customers were unable to pay during recovery. "In some cases, zero usage was estimated for customers assumed to be without power because of the hurricane," it said.