Suspect arrested in Tuesday's fatal North Little Rock stabbing

A suspect in a fatal Tuesday night stabbing in North Little Rock was arrested in Conway on Wednesday afternoon and charged with capital murder, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers said they arrested Caleb Lewis, 25, of Decatur, Mich., just before 2 p.m. in Conway without incident.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of East Washington Avenue and South Hazel Street in North Little Rock, about a quarter-mile north of the Arkansas River and a half-mile east of Interstate 30, according to the news release. Police had received a call about a man running with a knife.

Officers found Casey Richards, 34, of Knoxville, Tenn., bleeding from the chest and arm, according to the release. Richards died at the scene.

Lewis was held without bond Wednesday night on charges of capital murder, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District Court on Thursday morning.