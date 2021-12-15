300 buildings struck by storms, 61 destroyed, Hutchinson says

Tornadoes destroyed 61 structures in Arkansas on Friday night.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson provided a breakdown of damage from the storm during his weekly news briefing Tuesday.

He said more than 300 structures were "impacted," including 61 that were "totally destroyed," 82 with major damage, 121 with minor damage and another 44 that were "affected in some way."

Hutchinson said there was also "agricultural damage" to cotton gins and rice companies.

He said more than 12,000 people were initially without electricity because of the tornadoes, and 1,200 were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

Three or four tornadoes tore through northeast Arkansas on Friday night, said Tom Salem, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, which monitors weather in 10 Arkansas counties. He said one of those tornadoes continued through the Missouri bootheel and into Kentucky, possibly setting a record for the longest track on the ground.

Salem said the weather service may have to get aerial photographs from satellites to determine exactly how many tornadoes there were. He said it's sometimes difficult to tell in eastern Arkansas if a tornado is on the ground because of open fields.

"If it's a strong enough tornado, it will put a scar on the ground," he said.

The northeast Arkansas tornadoes have tentatively been rated at least EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-3 means winds were between 136 and 165 mph. The highest rating is EF-5, which has winds of more than 200 mph.

Salem said the tornadoes are rated based on damage assessments.

"An EF-3 will knock down walls," he said. "An EF-5 will knock down a wall and then take it away. An EF-3 will typically knock down a wall, but the wall is still there. An EF-5 takes things up and launches them."

Two Arkansans died when tornadoes destroyed the buildings they were in Friday night. One was Golden Wes Hembrey, 94, a Korean War veteran who was in a Monette nursing home, according to The Associated Press. The other was June Ann Pennington, 52, of Manila, who was working at the Dollar General Store in Leachville.

A tornado also caused widespread property damage in Trumann.

"I want to express my continued concern," Hutchinson said during his news briefing.

He said A.J. Gary, director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, and his team have been working on disaster relief efforts every day since the storm.

"If there is anything that is needed, we're there to respond to that," said the governor. "We have shelters in place. We have our voluntary organizations that are working with the needs of people. It's certainly a devastated area in terms of property loss as well as two losses of life."

Hutchinson said two teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin assessing the damage in Arkansas at 8 a.m. today.

In response to a reporter's question, Hutchinson said the amount of damage would need to be between $4 million and $5 million to reach the threshold for the area to be declared a federal disaster area. He said that figure is based on the state's population.

Hutchinson said that dollar figure is for uninsured losses.

"So even though a home is destroyed, if it's insured, it doesn't count against that loss," he said. "Many of these are low-income homes. I'm afraid many are uninsured or partly not covered. And so I believe we will be able to meet that threshold, but time will tell."

Gary said Arkansas has a similar program with a lower threshold.

"Arkansas is lucky that we do have a state disaster program, so we have individual assistance and public assistance that pretty well mirrors the FEMA program, so if we don't meet that threshold for federal, we very well probably will meet the threshold that we have for the state program," he said during the news briefing.

"Thanks to the governor and legislators, this last session there was an additional $3 million put in that state program for mitigation, so that can be utilized, and we'll be looking at that also," Gary said.

Gary said he didn't have information with him during the news briefing to tell reporters what the state's threshold is to declare disaster areas. He said it's "at the county level."

Hutchinson said state money is already going toward tornado disaster relief.

"Obviously, we're putting state funding in right now," he said. "I've authorized funding for emergency response and other emergency needs, so we're putting state money in upfront."

Hutchinson said President Joe Biden indicated that he would "try to cut the red tape" on Arkansas' behalf.

"I've talked to the president," Hutchinson said. "We believe we'll meet that threshold. If we do, we'll get federal assistance. And that's the most support that we can get for the individual homeowners that had uninsured loss."

"But it does take some time," said the governor.

"How long?" a reporter asked.

"Generally months," Hutchinson said. "But we hope we'll be able to put it in the form of weeks with the challenges that the homeowners face."

According to fema.gov, after an area receives a federal disaster declaration, eligible residents can receive financial assistance in several ways through FEMA's Individuals and Households Program.

Among other things, FEMA can help with temporary housing, lodging expenses, home repair or home replacement, if not covered by insurance.

"FEMA can provide assistance for items not covered by insurance for homeowners and renters," according to the website. "You cannot receive assistance from both your insurance company and FEMA for the same damage. Doing so is illegal insurance fraud."

According to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, there were also at least three tornadoes in its 47-county coverage area Friday night.

According to preliminary data, the strongest was rated EF-2, with peak winds of 111 to 135 mph. That tornado was on the ground for 8.6 miles from just north of Augusta (Woodruff County) to south of Tupelo (Jackson County).

"Homes and farm buildings were roughed up, and this resulted in three injuries," according to the National Weather Service. "The other tornadoes (both rated EF-1) were brief, and spun up to the southwest of Beedeville (Jackson County) and on the north side of Diaz (Jackson County)."

EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.



