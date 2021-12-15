UAPB appoints celebrity therapist student health director

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced the appointment of Shaunte' McFarland as director of Student Counseling and Wellness, managing student counseling and health services, according to a news release.

A native of Pine Bluff, McFarland is an Emmy award-winning, board-certified therapist and licensed counselor.

She earned a doctorate in biblical studies/counseling from St. Luke's and is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine. She is also completing her doctorate in clinical psychology from Walden University. McFarland earned dual master's degrees in education and teaching from Lindenwood University, her bachelor's in political science from UAPB and obtained a Community Health Worker certificate from Harvard University, according to the release.

As UAPB's director of Student Counseling and Wellness, McFarland's primary goals are contributing and committing to providing a supportive campus environment, promoting psychological health and well-being for all students, and empowering students to achieve academic and professional success. She will also consult with faculty and staff regarding students' concerns.

The director will also host weekly support groups, develop and implement counseling services, and present wellness programs that promote a positive impact on student success, according to the release.

"She is dedicated to creating a safe space for healing and constructing a new normal of healthy relationships, fruitful coping skills, abundant confidence, and renewed self-worth. She joins UAPB with more than 12 years of experience in counseling and wellness in a variety of settings, including psychiatric units, hospitals, private practice, group homes, corrections facilities and family treatment centers," according to the release.

Most recently, she worked as a celebrity therapist for ABC television's Black·ish, the National Football League, Paramount Pictures, and HartBeat Productions by Kevin Hart, according to the release.

Her honors include an Emmy for Oprah Winfrey Network's "Black Women Own the Conversation," the Legion of Valor of the United States of America Bronze Cross, Army Achievement Medal, 1st Battalion 12th Marines Volunteer of the Year Nominee, Mrs. Arkansas Earth USA and Ms. Black Arkansas 2021.

McFarland is a five-time best-selling author. She has written 16 books, several articles and print and online publications and presentations, according to the release.

McFarland is a member of the AM&N/UAPB Alumni Association, Harvard Black Alumni Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alumnae-i Network for Harvard Women, Jack and Jill of America, Pi Sigma Alpha Honorary Political Science Society and the League of Roses Black Military Wives Society.

McFarland is married to Master Sgt. Christopher McFarland Sr., an 18-year, active-duty United States Marine. They have three children, Christopher Jr., Joshua, and Mia.