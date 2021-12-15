UA's Catalon says he will return in '22

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hard-hitting University of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon's playing days with the Razorbacks will apparently extend into 2022.

Catalon released a video on social media Tuesday on which he announced, "My family always told me, follow your heart and just enjoy the journey and that journey will continue here."

Catalon had been projected as an NFL Draft pick by some analysts heading into his redshirt sophomore season after a breakout freshman year in 2020.

However, the 5-10, 200-pounder has been out for the season since Oct. 9 after battling through an injury-plagued six games. Catalon injured a labrum in his shoulder during training camp and did not appear to have the same striking prowess he did while racking up 99 tackles as a freshman.

Catalon suffered a broken bone in his hand during a 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M on Sept. 25, then re-aggravated the labrum issue in his shoulder during a 52-51 loss at No. 17 Ole Miss. At that point, he elected to have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Catalon narrated his 55-second announcement clip, with the song "Too Much" by Drake playing in the background over his highlight clips from games and praise from the SEC Network's Roman Harper.

"This place has been a second home to me since I arrived in 2019," Catalon says. "The love and support from my coaches and the great fans here have been second to none.

"The relationships and accolades made on and off the field have been something I'll forever be proud of and cherish. Every time I step foot on the field, all I want to do is put my best foot forward and wear that Razorback logo with pride and honor."

The 5-10, 200-pounder from Mansfield, Texas, had 99 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 passes defended in 10 games as a freshman.

Catalon played a big role during Arkansas' 4-0 start and rise to No. 8 in The Associated Press poll this season. He had two interceptions and 11 tackles in the season-opening win over Rice, then had a combined 17 tackles and three pass breakups in wins over Texas and Georgia Southern.

He finished the season with 22 solo tackles, 46 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups.

Sophomore Myles Slusher has come into his own during Catalon's absence with 28 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups in the final six games, almost mirroring Catalon's production from the first half of the season.