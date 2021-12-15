Update sought on Capitol grounds firearms rules

WASHINGTON -- House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has requested an update of an ongoing review of rules determining where guns are allowed on U.S. Capitol grounds, saying many members of Congress are concerned about the lack of clarity.

There have been too many instances of members of Congress carrying firearms into places on Capitol Hill where they are not permitted, Hoyer wrote in a letter Tuesday to Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Karen Gibson, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker, Capitol Architect Brett Blanton and Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

"No matter who possesses these weapons and how well-trained they are in their safe personal use, their very presence in these spaces makes them less safe to all, especially to the U.S. Capitol Police officers who are already under enormous pressure to protect the premises," Hoyer wrote. "The presence of deadly firearms only raises the dangers of a violent incident, an accidental discharge, or some other preventable tragedy."

The letter comes less than a week after a Capitol Hill staff member was arrested after going through a security checkpoint at the Longworth House Office Building with a loaded handgun in his backpack. The incident triggered a brief lockdown. Police said the staffer told them he had forgotten the gun was in his backpack.

Hoyer said the safety of those at the Capitol "must remain a top priority" in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection and an April 2 attack in which a man rammed his car into a barricade near the Capitol, killing a police officer.

"This is particularly true both in light of the increased threats made against Members on social media and online and also in light of heinous threats made by certain Members against colleagues while on the grounds of the Capitol and its office buildings," Hoyer wrote. "That is why it is essential that rules and regulations regarding where personal firearms may or may not be carried must be communicated clearly to Members."

Hoyer noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has already taken action to ban firearms in the Hall of the House, where lawmakers regularly assemble for votes. He urged the Capitol Police Board, which is reviewing the regulations, to also ensure "committee rooms, hearing rooms and other areas of public gathering will always be firearm-free."

The laws governing firearms on Capitol Hill date to October 1967, months after race riots tore through scores of U.S. cities. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a federal law explicitly banning weapons on the Capitol grounds for the first time, while also empowering the Capitol Police Board to make exceptions.

The board established those exceptions in a regulation published days after the law took effect, saying that "nothing ... shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office or any Member of Congress or any employee or agent of any Member of Congress from transporting within the Capitol Grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped."

Guns remain banned in the legislative chambers themselves and in adjacent spaces, barring exceptions from the two sergeants-at-arms.

There has been debate over whether that means they can bring guns into committee rooms. To clear up the ambiguity, Democrats on the Natural Resources Committee added an explicit rule forbidding it at least in that committee. Republicans argued that no other committee has done this and accused Democrats of using the panel politically.

Several Republicans have pushed back on the rules, dodging metal detectors that were added in Congress after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has vowed to carry her personal firearm around Washington and in Congress, and also has refused to allow Capitol police to check her bag.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.