UPDATES: 2021 National Signing Day

WHAT TO KNOW

• Wednesday is the first day of the three-day early signing period for high school football players.

• Players can begin submitting their letter of intent beginning at 7 a.m. local time.

• Punter Max Fletcher of Australia was the first to sign with the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

• Arkansas is expected to sign at least 19 players Wednesday, including 10 players from the state.

• Defensive back Myles Rowser of Belleville, Mich., is committed to Arkansas, but is not expected to sign during the early period.

• Sam M'Bake, a 4-star receiver from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, is expected to decide between Arkansas and multiple other SEC programs Wednesday morning.

• This will be Arkansas' third signing class under head coach Sam Pittman.

• The Razorbacks enter the signing period with the 17th-ranked class, according to 247Sports. The class is ranked seventh among SEC teams, and also behind future SEC members Texas and Oklahoma.

• In addition to the players who will sign Wednesday, Arkansas will add transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood of Oklahoma and transfer linebacker Landon Jackson of LSU for the 2022 season.

***SIGNEES***

These players have signed a national letter of intent to play for the Razorbacks. This list will be updated. Refresh for the latest updates.

• MAX FLETCHER

Position: Punter

Height, Weight: 6-5, 171

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

ESPN Rating: N/A

Commitment Story

***VERBAL COMMITMENTS***

These players are expected sign a national letter of intent Wednesday. The list does not include Myles Rowser, a Michigan high school safety who is expected to wait until the late period in February to sign.

• ANTHONY BROWN

Position: Defensive Back

Height, Weight: 6-2, 190

Hometown: Milan, Tenn.

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• ANDREW CHAMBLEE Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-7, 300,

Hometown: Maumelle

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• DAX COURTNEY

Stephen Swofford/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Tight End

Height, Weight: 6-6, 212

Hometown: Clarendon

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• JORDAN CROOK

6-2, 230, LB

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• NICO DAVILLIER Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette



Position: Defensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-5, 275

Hometown: Maumelle

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• RASHOD DUBINION

Position: Running Back

Height, Weight: 5-10, 190

Hometown: Ellenwood, Ga.

High School: Cedar Grove

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• E'MARION HARRIS Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-7, 370

Hometown: Little Rock

High School: Robinson

ESPN Rating: ★★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• ELI HENDERSON



Position: Offensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-4, 300

Hometown: Duncan, S.C.

High School: Byrnes

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• KADEN HENLEY Charlie Kaijo/Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Linebacker

Height, Weight: 6-2, 225

Hometown: Springdale

High School: Shiloh Christian

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• JJ HOLLINGSWORTH Seth Campbell/WholeHogSports.com





Position: Defensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-5, 250

Hometown: Greenland

ESPN Rating: N/A

Highlights | Commitment Story

• JAMES JOINTER Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brian Sanderford

Position: Running Back

Height, Weight: 6-1, 210

Hometown: Little Rock

High School: Parkview

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• PATRICK KUTAS



Position: Offensive Lineman

Height, Weight: 6-6, 300

Hometown: Memphis

High School: Christian Brothers

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• JAYLEN LEWIS



Position: Defensive Back

Height, Weight: 6-2, 175

Hometown: Brownsville, Tenn.

High School: Haywood

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• QUINCEY MCADOO Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Wide Receiver

Height, Weight: 6-3, 180

Hometown: Clarendon

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• MANI POWELL

David Beach/Special to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Linebacker

Height, Weight: 6-3, 225

Hometown: Canton, Ohio

High School: Fayetteville (transferred prior to senior season)

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• ISAIAH SATEGNA David Beach/Special to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Position: Wide Receiver

Height, Weight: 5-11, 175

Hometown: Fayetteville

ESPN Rating: ★★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story

• ELI STEIN



Position: Long Snapper

Height, Weight: 6-3, 215

Hometown: Cambridge, Wis.

ESPN Rating: N/A

Highlights | Commitment Story

• TYRUS WASHINGTON



Position: Tight End

Height, Weight: 6-4, 230

Hometown: Leesburg, Ga.

High School: Lee County

ESPN Rating: ★★★

Highlights | Commitment Story







