UPDATES: 2021 National Signing Day

WHAT TO KNOW
• Wednesday is the first day of the three-day early signing period for high school football players.
• Players can begin submitting their letter of intent beginning at 7 a.m. local time.
• Punter Max Fletcher of Australia was the first to sign with the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
• Arkansas is expected to sign at least 19 players Wednesday, including 10 players from the state.
• Defensive back Myles Rowser of Belleville, Mich., is committed to Arkansas, but is not expected to sign during the early period.
• Sam M'Bake, a 4-star receiver from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, is expected to decide between Arkansas and multiple other SEC programs Wednesday morning.
• This will be Arkansas' third signing class under head coach Sam Pittman.
• The Razorbacks enter the signing period with the 17th-ranked class, according to 247Sports. The class is ranked seventh among SEC teams, and also behind future SEC members Texas and Oklahoma.
• In addition to the players who will sign Wednesday, Arkansas will add transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood of Oklahoma and transfer linebacker Landon Jackson of LSU for the 2022 season.
***SIGNEES***
These players have signed a national letter of intent to play for the Razorbacks. This list will be updated. Refresh for the latest updates.
• MAX FLETCHER
Position: Punter
Height, Weight: 6-5, 171
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
ESPN Rating: N/A
***VERBAL COMMITMENTS***
These players are expected sign a national letter of intent Wednesday. The list does not include Myles Rowser, a Michigan high school safety who is expected to wait until the late period in February to sign.
• ANTHONY BROWN
Position: Defensive Back
Height, Weight: 6-2, 190
Hometown: Milan, Tenn.
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• ANDREW CHAMBLEE
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-7, 300,
Hometown: Maumelle
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• DAX COURTNEY
Position: Tight End
Height, Weight: 6-6, 212
Hometown: Clarendon
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• JORDAN CROOK
6-2, 230, LB
Hometown: Duncanville, Texas
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• NICO DAVILLIER
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-5, 275
Hometown: Maumelle
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• RASHOD DUBINION
Position: Running Back
Height, Weight: 5-10, 190
Hometown: Ellenwood, Ga.
High School: Cedar Grove
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• E'MARION HARRIS
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-7, 370
Hometown: Little Rock
High School: Robinson
ESPN Rating: ★★★★
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-4, 300
Hometown: Duncan, S.C.
High School: Byrnes
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• KADEN HENLEY
Position: Linebacker
Height, Weight: 6-2, 225
Hometown: Springdale
High School: Shiloh Christian
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• JJ HOLLINGSWORTH
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-5, 250
Hometown: Greenland
ESPN Rating: N/A
• JAMES JOINTER
Position: Running Back
Height, Weight: 6-1, 210
Hometown: Little Rock
High School: Parkview
ESPN Rating: ★★★
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height, Weight: 6-6, 300
Hometown: Memphis
High School: Christian Brothers
ESPN Rating: ★★★
Position: Defensive Back
Height, Weight: 6-2, 175
Hometown: Brownsville, Tenn.
High School: Haywood
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• QUINCEY MCADOO
Position: Wide Receiver
Height, Weight: 6-3, 180
Hometown: Clarendon
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• MANI POWELL
Position: Linebacker
Height, Weight: 6-3, 225
Hometown: Canton, Ohio
High School: Fayetteville (transferred prior to senior season)
ESPN Rating: ★★★
• ISAIAH SATEGNA
Position: Wide Receiver
Height, Weight: 5-11, 175
Hometown: Fayetteville
ESPN Rating: ★★★★
Position: Long Snapper
Height, Weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Cambridge, Wis.
ESPN Rating: N/A
Position: Tight End
Height, Weight: 6-4, 230
Hometown: Leesburg, Ga.
High School: Lee County
ESPN Rating: ★★★