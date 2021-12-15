WCSD picks food firm

A sister company to Chartwells will consult Watson Chapel School District cafeteria employees in all areas of foodservice to help with addressing financial shortfalls.

School board trustees Monday approved an offer from SchoolEats Consulting for $7,000 per month. While the bid was not the lowest, district Superintendent Andrew Curry said SchoolEats offered the most value in its proposition.

"We went through and scored them based on criteria, and SchoolEats scored the highest because of their innovation," Curry said.

SchoolEats, he added, offered the district consulting services along with purchasing power and rebates that the other bidders, K-12 Culinary Connection and Taher Inc., didn't. K-12 Culinary Connection submitted a bid of $5,800 per month for six months, and Minnesota-based Taher offered two solutions, both offering a full-time chef manager at the rate of Watson Chapel hourly labor -- a fixed fee of $13,032.16 per month, with the district purchasing the food; or fixed fee of $57,006.13, including food, paper and chemicals.

Representatives from each company visited the board during November's regular meeting and offered samples of their dishes.

"We had several years where we had some negative balances in our foodservice account, and we've been trying to come up with a plan to address that," Curry said. "And a good way to do that is to reach out to some experts."

The consulting deal will not result in layoffs of present district cafeteria workers.

GradeResults

The district reached an online education services contract with Texas-based GradeResults, which will help at-risk students assigned by a judge to the educational firm to attain a high school diploma. Each student that GradeResults assigns to the Watson Chapel district will work completely online and off-campus, but will also be assigned a teacher to assist with their course of learning.

The district will be billed up to $4,800 per student per school year, but the district can claim each student as an alternative education pupil, which Curry said would mean roughly $7,500 in federal funding plus an additional $4,000.

Edgewood student honored

Edgewood Elementary first-grader Joe Page IV was named Wildcat Warrior for the month of December.

Joe's teacher, Leslie Medlock, recommended him for the award.

"Joe not only wants to make sure he is doing right, but he quickly comes to the aid of classmates," according to his recommendation sheet. "He will have a good heart-to-heart with his classmates in hopes to share his lessons."

Pen or Pencil winners

Winners of the Pen or Pencil poster and essay contest on bullying were announced Monday.

Ariel Garner, Mikayla Powell and Jordan Roberts each won awards in the essay contest. Poster winners were Addison Withers, Kelson Battles and Makayla Lewis.

The winning posted from both the Watson Chapel and Pine Bluff school districts will be displayed in the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas from Thursday through Jan. 1.

Fruits of labor

Two board members were recently honored by the Arkansas School Boards Association for completing levels of training hours.

Goldie Whitaker earned a Pinnacle Award for completing 200 hours, and Alan Frazier was named a Master Board Member for completing 50 hours of training.

The school district in July approved a retention and recruitment bonus of $4,000 – payable at $2,000 per semester to employees who have 90% attendance rates. Curry announced in his superintendent's report that the total number of days missed between Aug. 16 and Nov. 30 of this year was reduced by 689 from the same period last year.

For the first semester, 271 faculty members received the incentive and 18 didn't.

Personnel moves

The district received retirement letters from cafeteria worker Glenda Pierce, band director Allen Wimberly and elementary teacher Bonnie Wimberly; and a resignation letter from secondary teacher Avrion Westmoreland.

Approved hires include Jared Dutton as head baseball coach, La'Travius HIll as secondary teacher, Maurice Moody as head football coach and teacher, Samuel Turner as junior high band director, LeManuel Williams as high school band director, Synthia Massey-Gray as special education paraprofessional, Schlita Howard as cafeteria worker, Leon Jackson as bus driver and Kimberly Williams as nurse.