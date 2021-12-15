White Hall students write joy to Santa

For a second year, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce asked students at White Hall School District's four elementary schools to participate in its "Letters to Santa on What Christmas means to Me" competition.

One winner was selected from kindergarten through fifth grade at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools. Each winner received a $50 Walmart gift card from the Chamber.

"There were several more letters (this year) than last year," said Joe Spadoni, Chamber president.

It took Chamber of Commerce Board Members, divided into four groups, more than an hour to read all of the letters.

"The (White Hall Chamber of Commerce) Board Members love reading each and every letter for we never know what the children will say," Spadoni said.

Most of the letters mentioned the religious reason for celebrating Christmas, he said. Some were funny, others were written out of kindness and doing for others, especially for those less fortunate and sick.

"A lot of letters talked about being with family and making memories, and yes, some were heartbreaking," Spadoni said.

Kevin Bonnette, Chamber vice president, said, "There were several requests for presents relating to cows. We found out this had something to do with their studying about farms in class."

Another student, Bonnette said, wrote that she "was going broke because she was losing teeth and not getting any money (from the tooth fairy)."

Jude Mayfield, a first grader at Gandy Elementary wrote, "Christmas is about love and spending time with my family...I hope you love Christmas as much as me."

Makynli White, a kindergartner at Taylor Elementary wrote to Santa, "You are in my heart. Don't want no gifts. I want joy from you, dear Santa."

Ayden Thornton, a third grader at Taylor Elementary, wrote, "Christmas is not about getting, it's also about giving."

Paxton Oldner, a first grader at Hardin Elementary, wrote, "It's the most wudful time of the year."

WINNERS

Gandy Elementary School winners were: Cambrie Watkins, Jude Mayfield, Rory Lake, Ella Kennedy, Lillian Hallman, and Knox Austin.

Moody Elementary School winners were: Jadyen Shipp, AJ Lovelady, Lauren Patterson, Emma Ray, Isabelle Hendricks, and Abigail Sanderson.

Taylor Elementary School winners were: Madison Jones, Preston Merritt, Makynli White, JaMaya White, Ty Wilson, and Ayden Thornton.

Hardin Elementary School winners were: Lakyn Worsham, Paxton Oldner, Cambree McQueen, Adalynn Lampkin, Mark Shelton and Ka Nya Lewis.

Gandy Elementary School winners in Letters to Santa contest were, front, from left: Cambrie Watkins, kindergarten; Jude Mayfield, 1st grade; Rory Lake, 2nd grade; Ella Kennedy, 3rd grade; Lillian Hallman, 4th grade; and Knox Austin, 5th grade; second row, from left: Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president; Tiffany Camp, White Hall Chamber board member; and Kevin Bonnette, White Hall Chamber vice president. (Special to The Commercial)



Taylor Elementary School's Letters to Santa winners were first row, from left: Madison Jones, 2nd grade; Preston Merritt, 1st grade; and Makynli White, kindergarten; second row, from left: Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president; JaMaya White, 5th grade; Ty Wilson, 4th grade; and Ayden Thornton, 3rd grade; far right rear: Kevin Bonnette, White Hall Chamber vice president. (Special to The Commercial)

